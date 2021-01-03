LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has announced that he will enter the NFL draft, ending a decorated career that lasted five seasons in Baton Rouge.
The Zachary native was one of the most consistent members of LSU's special teams, and, at 30 years old, his age made him a leader within the locker room which often made endearing jokes about how old he was.
Indeed, Von Rosenberg became the oldest player in college football when 33-year-old Colorado kicker James Stefanou retired midseason. The Zachary native spent six years playing minor league baseball before joining LSU, and he will leave campus having been named to the Freshman All-SEC, SEC Academic Honor Roll and All-SEC teams.
Von Rosenberg weighed the options of returning for a sixth season, a second senior year, which the NCAA has granted for all seniors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ultimately he will pursue an NFL career.
"LSU will always be a part of me," Rosenberg said in a written statement on Twitter. "I will cherish these memories and the friends I've made forever."
What an adventure. But it’s time for a new challenge. #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/mYyqpaxUKg— Zach Von Rosenberg (@ZVR09) January 3, 2021
Von Rosenberg finished his final season ranked 23rd nationally with an average of 43.95 yards per punt.
It's most likely that LSU signed its punter of 2021 during the early signing period. West Monroe High's Peyton Todd was the nation's No. 1 punter of the recruiting class, according to 247Sports.