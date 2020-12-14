BR.lsutechbasketball .120720 TS 1106.jpg
LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade shouts instructions in the second half of LSU's 86-55 win over Louisiana Tech, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade will not be on the sideline for the Tigers' 11 a.m. Monday game with Sam Houston State, the school announced 95 minutes before tipoff.

According to a news release, Wade will miss the nonconference contest because of Covid-19 and contact tracing issues.

In Wade's absence, associate head coach Bill Armstrong will coach the Tigers.

There was no indication that Wade has tested positive for the coronavirus, but LSU had to cancel Saturday's game against South Florida because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols at mid-week.

Sam Houston State then agreed to fill in the spot on the LSU schedule.

A source said Wade will speak with media following Armstrong's postgame news conference.

