DeVonta Smith leaped and extended his right arm for a football only he could catch. In the corner of the end zone at Tiger Stadium, the Alabama senior wide receiver pulled down a one-handed touchdown as LSU’s best cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr., looked from the ground.

Stingley had played almost perfect coverage. Tracking Smith from the outside, he stayed on Smith’s upfield shoulder, anticipating a fake post. He turned his hips when Smith broke for the corner. He allowed no separation. He read Smith’s body and looked for the ball. And it didn’t matter. Stingley fell as Smith elevated.

The catch marked Smith’s third touchdown of the first half in his return to his home state. Already the Southeastern Conference leader for career touchdown receptions, Smith shredded LSU’s secondary during Alabama’s 55-17 win Saturday night, setting a new record for yards receiving (231) by an opponent in Tiger Stadium. LSU had no answers for him.

“He’s killing us,” coach Ed Orgeron said on LSU’s halftime radio show.

Smith, an Amite native, deserved much of the credit for Alabama scoring its most points ever against LSU. He finished with eight receptions and three touchdowns. He averaged 28.9 yards per catch. He scored two touchdowns over 60 yards. He caused Orgeron to rip off his headset and throw it against the ground. No other Alabama receiver gained more than 70 yards.

LSU planned to double-team Smith most of the game, but Alabama moved him around the formation, creating favorable matchups and making it difficult for Stingley to shadow him.

"Early on in our calls we were able to (double-team)," senior linebacker Jabril Cox said, "but we got mixed up in a couple switch routes and sometimes the safety was leaning toward the other way."

After catching three passes for 25 yards in the first quarter, Smith exploded. On Alabama’s opening drive of the second quarter, he sprinted past Stingley and sophomore defensive back CorDale Flott, distancing himself with every step. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones unloaded a deep ball. He hit Smith in stride for a 65-yard touchdown. Alabama led 28-7.

LSU created a brief moment of hope by cutting the lead in half, but Smith scored on Alabama's next possession. With Alabama at its own 39-yard line, Smith lined up in the slot. Flott, who recently resembled the potential breakout player LSU saw in preseason practice, covered him.

Smith released to the outside as another Alabama receiver ran underneath him. He sprinted past Flott down the sideline and scored a 61-yard touchdown. Orgeron tore off his headset, yelled toward LSU’s sideline and ripped the headset’s technical box from his waist. He threw the whole device against the ground. On the other side of the field, Smith blew a kiss to Alabama’s fans behind the end zone.

"It was just kind of frustrating to see one player have almost 300 yards in the first half," Orgeron said.

Inside the locker room at halftime, Stingley, an All-American as a true freshman last season, asked to cover Smith more. Alabama had made it difficult to follow Smith, but LSU's coaches agreed to place Stingley in man coverage during the second half.

Though Stingley helped limit Smith to one more reception, Alabama had already built its lead. In a season filled with miscommunication, coverage busts and missed assignments, Smith exposed LSU’s secondary. It didn’t matter who covered him. Smith scored against Stingley. He scored against Flott. He caught a pass in front of freshman cornerback Eli Ricks.

Smith entered the game as one of the leading wide receivers in the country. Against LSU, he did what he has done to so many opposing teams this season and didn’t even eclipse his career high of 274 yards receiving.

After the game, with the field cleared and LSU’s players inside their locker room, Smith stood in the end zone where he leaped for his third touchdown. The star of the game, he conducted an interview with CBS. A cluster of Alabama fans waited for him near the visitors entrance. They waved crimson flags and cheered his name. Smith finished the interview and jogged through the tunnel, leaving Tiger Stadium empty behind him.