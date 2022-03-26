LSU completed the second day of spring practice Saturday afternoon with a glimpse at 11-on-11 drills.

The 15-minute open period provided an early opportunity to gauge who’s competing at certain spots and who — at least for one day — was on the first team, though some established players did not participate.

Junior Jayden Daniels took first-team reps at quarterback with fifth-year senior Myles Brennan on the second team. However, this didn’t indicate Daniels has already pulled ahead in the competition. Coach Brian Kelly said LSU would rotate the quarterbacks early on until a pecking order emerges.

On the offensive line — one of LSU’s most unsettled position groups — the first team had Cameron Wire at left tackle, Tre’Mond Shorts at left guard, Charles Turner at center, Kardell Thomas at left tackle and Marcus Dumervil at right tackle.

The players cycled further along in the period, with freshman Will Campbell coming in at left tackle for a few plays and sophomore Xavier Hill filling in at left guard.

On the defensive side, junior Mike Jones Jr. and sophomore Greg Penn III took first-team reps at inside linebacker for the second straight practice.

Four transfers — safety Joe Foucha, nickel safety Greg Brooks Jr., cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and cornerback Mekhi Garner — also went with the first team again, and sophomore safety Matthew Langlois joined them after running with the first team at times Thursday.

Three wide receivers stood off to the side without helmets on: junior Kayshon Boutte, senior Jaray Jenkins and sophomore Malik Nabers.

Five players were not seen: junior linebacker Antoine Sampah, senior defensive end Soni Fonua, senior defensive end Jarell Cherry, junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry.

Staff writers Scott Rabalais and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.