For the first time since 2000, LSU was not ranked in the USA Today sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll.

The poll, which uses a panel of 65 head coaches from Football Bowl Subdivision schools, had Alabama ranked No. 1 in the country. The Crimson Tide were followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

LSU received votes for the poll, but after going 11-12 over the last two years, the Tigers missed the top 25 as they enter their first season under head coach Brian Kelly.

The last time LSU didn't make the poll during the preseason was Nick Saban's first year.

There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding LSU's team. While there's talent on the roster, it has to choose a starting quarterback, figure out the offensive line and learn about a secondary reconstructed through transfers during preseason practice.

AFCA preseason coaches poll Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. Southern Cal

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

