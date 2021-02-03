Darrel Williams knows a thing or two (or three, or four) about patience.
So yes, it feels appropriate in a cosmic sense that this is the Kansas City Chiefs second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl but Williams’ first chance to actually play in the game. What is one more year of waiting for the guy who has spent the better part of the last decade standing by?
In the blockbuster action movie known as the Chiefs offense, Williams has carved out a role as the dependable guy in the background the last three years, never drawing too much attention. He knows the edge of the spotlight well. He spent most of his four years at LSU there, obscured by the big names on the marquee.
It is where he learned the endurance required to wait — and how to recognize a chance when it is there for the taking.
“Wait on the opportunity, wait on the moment,” Williams said. “But when that moment do come, you’ve got to seize the moment.”
That part isn’t easy, Williams said. Not at all. Waiting is hard, especially when you’re so eager to prove your worth.
“But I guess I’ve been through it already. I know how to handle the situation.”
And maybe that situation leads to a moment like now. Have you noticed what he’s done already in these playoffs?
With top backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell limited by injury to just eight combined carries in Kansas City’s two playoff games, Williams has slipped right into the a leading role in Kansas City’s backfield. He totaled 94 yards from scrimmage in a tight divisional round win against the Browns, then rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown in the AFC championship against Buffalo.
Now with the entire football-watching world turned in for the biggest game of the year Sunday, maybe it will get to know Marrero, Louisiana, native and John Ehret alumnus Darrel Williams. Wouldn’t that be something? A player who only once ran for more than 400 yards in a single college season and never more than 200 in a single professional season announcing his identity with a big game in the biggest game?
It might be a big surprise to some if Williams has a strong performance in the Super Bowl. After all, he is a former undrafted free agent who for six of the last seven years has most often been the backup to the backup.
But it wouldn’t come as a surprise to his coaches and teammates, and it would not come as a surprise to Williams.
Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough almost starts to laugh when he ticks off the names of the guys who have buried Williams on depth charts at LSU and Kansas City: Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice, Kareem Hunt, Damien Williams, Edwards-Helaire and Bell, a group that has combined to rush for more than 25,000 yards and make 10 Pro Bowls in the NFL, not even counting their college pedigrees.
“But (Williams) continued with his forward progress, understanding what it takes to persevere and battle through adversity,” McCullough said. “Just like he did at LSU, and like he’s done since he’s been here: When his opportunity presented itself, he took advantage of it.”
This is Edwards-Helaire’s second time sharing a backfield with Williams, who was a senior at LSU when Edwards-Helaire arrived as a freshman. That year, finally given an opportunity, Williams rushed for nearly as many yards (820) and touchdowns (9) as he did in his first three college seasons combined.
So Edwards-Helaire’s entire understanding of Williams as a teammate was seeing the way he could run away with an opportunity. He remembers a conversation with former LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson as soon as he saw Williams signed with the Chiefs after the draft.
“‘That’s a wrap, Darrel’s going to play forever in the league,’” Edwards-Helaire recalled saying to Robinson. “Me knowing the way he prepares, me knowing who Darrel is as a person, me knowing just everything about him at that point … knowing what he was as a player, I knew he was valuable.”
Importantly, Williams never lost belief in himself. He considered transferring from LSU, forcing the issue on opportunity. He almost did, but he never pulled the trigger. He stayed the course, and was rewarded for his patience.
There’s never been any sort of mantra that he repeated to himself to get him through his time in the back of the line. All he did, Williams said, was “stayed myself, stayed true to what I know and trusted and believed in God.”
That helped last year, when he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in December. As the Chiefs made their run through the AFC contenders, all the way to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, Williams was a spectator. It bothered him that he was not able to compete in the game.
Williams felt like he failed his team. He felt like he failed himself. He felt like he failed the kids back in Marrero who were hoping to see one of their own play in a Super Bowl.
So, as he often does, he waited for his opportunity to come back around and he received it.
“It’s just exciting, man, because not too many people get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, and where I come from, not too many people make it to the NFL,” Williams said. “Having that opportunity, that’s big. I know kids look up to us, especially being where I’m from. Not too many people make it.”
He wants them to see not just the guy from where they’re from succeeding in the big game, but the whole story: That getting to that point sometimes requires more than talent and hard work, but also perseverance.
Sometimes it’s okay being the guy reliably working in the background that goes largely unnoticed while people keep their eyes on the stars, because that doesn’t go unnoticed by everybody.
“One of his greatest abilities is his dependability,” McCullough said. “Everybody on this offense, all of our coaches trust him. And we know what we’re going to get from him, and we like it. We like it a lot. He’ll continue to get his opportunities as we go into this Super Bowl game.”
That is all Williams has ever needed, right? An opportunity?
“Eventually,” Edwards-Helaire said, “everything comes great to the ones who wait.”