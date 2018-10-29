When you’re a 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive end lining up offside, there’s a fairly good chance you’re going to be seen by the head linesman or line judge.
That’s what happened to LSU junior Rashard Lawrence, who was flagged not once, but twice, for having his big right hand in the neutral zone in the Tigers’ most recent game with Mississippi State.
Lawrence’s first penalty in the first quarter came on second-and-goal from the LSU 5 when Nick Fitzgerald’s pass fell incomplete. A 3-yard half-the-distance penalty gave State a do-over, but the Tigers held the Bulldogs to a field goal.
The second penalty hurt Lawrence a lot more.
He lined up offside again on fourth-and-1 from the LSU 49 early in the third quarter, but Kylin Hill would have converted anyway with a 4-yard run.
Still, it got Lawrence an earful from coach Ed Orgeron and a spot on the sideline for most of the third quarter of LSU’s 19-3 win. Lawrence did get back into the game and finished with a season-high eight tackles.
“That’s something that’s been happening in practice, but it was kind of frustrating because it happened in a game,” Lawrence admitted Monday. “It’s very easy to spot … I was lining up offside. I wasn’t jumping or anything, so it was real frustrating and I let my emotions get the best of me.
“This week is going to be real crucial,” he said. “We have refs coming in every day making sure I’m good with my alignment. That’s something I’m going to have to work on this week.”