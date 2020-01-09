Going into his 16th season as the LSU head track and field coach, Dennis Shaver realized Thursday that nothing much has changed over all these years.
“It’s here,” Shaver said. “It’s just another year; they’re all the same.”
As usual, the Tigers and Lady Tigers are ready to make strong runs at Southeastern Conference and NCAA championships — both individually and as a team — with an added incentive this season: it’s an Olympic year.
“Actually, this year is a little different,” Shaver said. “We think we have some Olympic-caliber athletes, so we’ll have to do a good job of just managing all the different athletes. We’ll do that as a staff, but it’s a long season and we really want them to do what they do and be their best when it counts.”
It all starts Friday with the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational in the Carl Maddox Field House. Field events get under way at 10 a.m. with track events set for a 1 p.m. start.
Despite the loss of star pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, Shaver said he believes he again has two solid teams to put out on the track with the men earning a No. 2 ranking from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and the women 16th.
“I think the men’s team we had last year had really good balance, and we feel like we’ve been able to continue that with another good recruiting year,” he said. “Last year, we had five guys join the team in January — which is kind of a risky deal. With one exception, we had all the guys here all fall so we’re excited about that.”
That exception was sprinter Terrance Laird, the 2019 national junior-college runner-up in the 100 meters and the 4x100-meter relay, but Shaver said it’s a lot different than a year ago trying to get so many guys to mesh with new teammates and training partners.
Injuries sent the Tigers to a seventh-place finish at the NCAA outdoor meet, but Shaver is excited about the return of juniors JuVaughn Harrison and Damion Thomas as well as senior Rayvon Grey.
Harrison became the first male athlete in the 98-year history of the NCAA Championships to sweep the long jump and high jump titles in the same meet, while Grey won the NCAA indoor long jump title.
Thomas, a hurdler, had a solid freshman season in 2018, but a lower leg injury wrecked his sophomore season.
Others to watch are weight man Jake Norris and sprinters Tyler Terry, Dylan Peebles and Charles Lewis. A freshman, Lewis was the 2019 Alabama Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
On the women’s side, Shaver has four top hurdlers leading the list of returnees.
Tonea Marshall, Brittley Humphrey, Milan Young and Jurnee Woodward are back along with halfmiler Katy-Ann McDonald and high jumper Abby O’Donoghue. Also back is pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson, who missed most of the 2019 campaign with an injury.
Top newcomers are quarter-miler Amber Anning, sprinters Thelma Davies and Symone Mason, and jumper Serena Bolden, a nine-time Illinois state high school champion.