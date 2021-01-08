LSU senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin has announced that he will return to the Tigers for the 2021 season.
The 6-foot, 184-pound Lutcher High graduate recorded 13 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns last season, and he's the first skill player to formally announce his intention to return to the program this offseason.
Kirklin is the seventh player to announce he's returning next season instead of entering the NFL draft, and he's the fifth senior to take advantage of another season of eligibility.
Kirklin posted a 45-second video along with an announcement on his personal Instagram account, in which he added the hashtag: "unfinished business."
The news comes days after LSU formally announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, and Kirklin will be one of the most veteran wide receivers in a unit that has lost each of its major starters from the 2020 season.
Star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall both opted out at different points of the season, and starting receiver Racey McMath has declared for the NFL draft.
Kirklin showed flashes of his ability to be a playmaker, including a breakout performance against Vanderbilt last season in which he had three catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He'll likely push for a starting position along with promising young players like Kayshon Boutte, who finished his true freshman season as LSU's leading receiver with 45 catches, 735 yards and five touchdowns.