Believe it or not, there was a time when LSU beat Alabama in football. Here are five games Tiger fans can remember fondly, including that last “Game of the Century” back in 2011:
Nov. 8, 1969 — LSU 20, Alabama 15: Allen Shorey scores two TDs and converts a crucial last-minute fourth down as LSU coach Charles McClendon becomes Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s first former player to beat him in the regular season. McClendon played for Bryant at Kentucky. “Coach,” McClendon says, “this has been a long time coming.” “I know it, Mac,” Bryant replies, “but don’t ever think I like it.”
Nov. 6, 1993 — LSU 17, Alabama 13: A headline in that day’s Mobile Register reflected the seemingly impossible task LSU faced against No. 5-ranked Alabama: “Tide could lose, pigs might fly.” Five weeks after being humiliated 58-3 by Florida, LSU’s most lopsided loss ever, the 3-5 Tigers are a 25-point underdog in Tuscaloosa to the Crimson Tide, riding a 31-game unbeaten streak. After a scoreless first half, Jay Johnson and Robert Toomer score on a pair of 2-yard runs to trigger LSU’s most stunning upset ever.
Nov. 4, 2000 — LSU 30, Alabama 28: “We’ve got a saying,” Crimson Tide wide receiver Quincy Jackson mockingly says after yet another Bama win in Tiger Stadium in 1998. “The Tide don’t lose in Baton Rouge.” But under then first-year LSU coach Nick Saban, Alabama’s 14-0-1 unbeaten streak in Tiger Stadium dating back to 1971 finally ends thanks in part to a scoreboard replay. Alabama is awarded the ball after a bobbled Domanick Davis punt, but replays (not by rule in use at the time) convince game officials that Erin Damond recovers it at the LSU 14, helping preserve the Tigers’ 23-21 fourth-quarter lead.
Nov. 3, 2007 — LSU 41, Alabama 34: When Nick Saban, who leaves LSU for the Miami Dolphins after the 2004 season, leaves the Dolphins for Alabama in December 2006, this game instantly becomes the “Saban Bowl.” Tied 34-34 with less than three minutes left, John Parker Wilson fumbles on a Chad Jones sack, setting up Jacob Hester’s winning TD run with 1:26 left. The victory keeps the Tigers on track for the BCS national championship.
Nov. 5, 2011 — LSU 9, Alabama 6 (OT): The first No. 1 vs. No. 2 regular-season showdown in LSU history is billed as the Game of the Century between the top-ranked Tigers and the Crimson Tide. It certainly a game for the ages for the defenses, which feature a combined 28 NFL draft picks. Neither team is able to cross the goal line as the game goes to overtime tied 6-6. After Alabama misses a field goal, Drew Alleman’s 25-yarder wins it. It’s a great moment in LSU football history, but Bama exacts revenge with a 21-0 win in the BCS National Championship Game in the Superdome two months later.