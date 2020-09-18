The Southeastern Conference announced its policy that outlines the requirements that must be met in order for the league's football games to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to play, teams will need at least 53 scholarship players available, and there are additional requirements for position groups. There must be seven scholarship offensive linemen (at least one center) available, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.
Teams that don't meet the 53-player threshold still has the option to play the game, if the team elects to still play. Otherwise, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest, pending approval by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Schools can request games to be rescheduled or declared a no contest for other reasons, and they would still need to present data, including total number of players unavailable to participate, to the conference. The final decision would be approved by Sankey.
LSU begins its 10-game, league-only season on Sept. 26, when the Tigers are scheduled to host Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m.