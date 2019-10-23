Terrace Marshall Jr. stood at the front of a drill during LSU’s practice Wednesday afternoon. He had shed the gold, non-contact jersey associated with injury. As Marshall burst off the line of scrimmage, he cut in both directions, simulating release from press coverage.

Marshall went through the open period of practice without limitations, and this weekend against No. 9 Auburn, he will play for the first time in five weeks. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore gives LSU another elite wide receiver, one of the essential pieces of an offense on a record-setting pace.

“He's going to be ready to go,” coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.

Marshall injured his right foot against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 — Sports Illustrated reported he fractured a bone — and underwent surgery the next day. Early on, Orgeron hoped for Marshall’s return against Alabama on Nov. 9, which follows an open date.

Marshall appeared at practice again on Oct. 7. The last two weeks, he participated in pregame warmups dressed in full pads, and on Monday, Orgeron expected Marshall to play against Auburn, depending on how he looked in practice.

This week, Orgeron said he pestered Marshall for updates on his health “like he was my own son going out there.” Orgeron worried, but Marshall told him he felt fine. Wearing a gold, non-contact jersey, he went through most of LSU’s drills on Tuesday. He wore a regular white jersey the next day.

“I believe him and (quarterback Joe Burrow) have a special connection,” Orgeron said. “I do believe they feel each other when they're running their routes. You can see that, obviously, the success we had. It gives us three big-time receivers to go out there on the field. It gives us another fresh pair of legs that we're going to need.”

Though he missed the last three games, Marshall remained LSU’s third-leading receiver. Before his injury, Marshall jockeyed with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson for the team-lead in touchdowns, receptions and yards. He caught 20 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns through four games. Orgeron said he was “skyrocketing.”

Healthy after injuries stunted his freshman season, Marshall had benefited from an offseason program with strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. He also worked with Burrow throughout the summer, finding timing alongside the rest of LSU’s receivers.

“I have a great feel for when he's going to break his routes,” Burrow said. “He has great body language in his routes and I don't think he's had a drop all season. That's just a testament to his hard work this offseason.”

Marshall caught three touchdowns in the season opener, then he had 123 receiving yards against Texas. He was on pace for more than 1,000 yards receiving by the end of the year.

Marshall, Jefferson and Chase created a dynamic trio of receivers all capable of taking over a game. They thrived in LSU’s offense, which relies on triangular concepts and receivers running at different levels to create openings. Defenses couldn’t double-team one of them because it left someone else uncovered.

LSU averaged 57.75 points per game with Marshall. Though the Tigers slowed their offensive pace against Utah State and faced stiffer defenses against Florida and Mississippi State, they have averaged 40 points per game without Marshall. Against Mississippi State, LSU settled for three field goals in the red zone and didn’t reach 40 points for the first time this season.

Burrow dismissed the notion LSU struggled in the red zone because it did not have Marshall, saying the offense did not execute. However, he agreed on Marshall’s ability near the goal line, and this weekend, LSU faces a team that has allowed eight red zone touchdowns, making it one of the best red zone defenses in the country.

Orgeron thinks Marshall, who caught five of his touchdowns inside the red zone, will prevent opponents from double-teaming Chase and Jefferson, which can open the offense.

“He's a great addition,” Orgeron said. “Having him back (and) making some adjustments on the play calling and formation is going to help us.”

Marshall’s return coincides with LSU’s third game against a top 10 team this season. Auburn’s defensive strength comes from its front, but the secondary has looked vulnerable. Auburn has allowed 224.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 68th in the country, and 10 passing touchdowns.

Though players stepped up in Marshall’s absence, none of them dominated a game like Marshall did at times early this season. He provides another elite target, can stretch the back of a defense with his speed and helps complete LSU’s passing attack.

“He’s a big body,” Burrow said, “and I'm excited to have him back.”