BR.lsubaseball.052921 HS 584.JPG

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri sits in the dugout as LSU holds practice, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge after it was announced that he would retire after 15 years at the helm of LSU's baseball program.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Paul Mainieri is set to make his final super regional appearance as LSU's baseball coach before retiring at the end of this season.

But a super regional seemed unlikely as LSU kicked off its regional tournament appearance Friday night against Gonzaga.

"The kid from Gonzaga pitched a tremendous game against us that first night, and I'm sure a lot of people were giving us up for dead," Mainieri said Monday night after LSU punched its ticket to play Tennessee in the Knoxville super regional.

Mainieri said he was proud of his team's persistence throughout the series.

"A lot of people I'm sure have counted us out," he said. "Baseball is not an easy game and I'm sure it looks like you're not even trying, when you fail. It can be a very humbling game."

Watch a clip of Mainieri's comments below. Can't see the video? Click here.

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri talks about the Tigers' persistence through the Oregon regional.

Watch Mainieri's full post-game interview below. Can't see the video? Click here.

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri talks about the Tigers' win to advance to the super regional.

LSU will face Tennessee for a best-of-three series in Knoxville, starting Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

