Former LSU defensive end Justin Thomas has transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior has enrolled on campus, a UAB official said, and he will have to sit out the season due to transfer rules.
Thomas was entering preseason camp as a possible starter in LSU's new 4-3 defense, but, on the second day of camp, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Thomas left the team for undisclosed reasons.
"Justin Thomas will not be with us," Orgeron said then. "He left the team, and we wish him the best."
Thomas primarily appeared in depth roles last season, when he played in five games and recorded eight tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. He started against Vanderbilt, when starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan were both out with injuries, and Thomas recorded a sack and tackle for loss.
On Oct. 29, Orgeron said Thomas withdrew from school for personal reasons, and Thomas returned to the team in February. He left again before preseason camp began on Aug. 17.
Thomas is one of four players who have left the team before the 2020 season begins. The others decided they will sit out the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Aug. 8, senior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. became the first LSU player to opt out of the season. Farrell announced he would return in 2021. Senior defensive back Kary Vincent, LSU's starting nickel safety, said on Aug. 17 he will sit out and prepare for the NFL draft.
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also foregoing the season to prepare for the draft, sources confirmed with The Advocate Sunday. Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, is perhaps the most high-profile college player to opt out, and the Tigers will be without a record-breaking playmaker who recorded 1,780 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns last year.
Without Thomas, Orgeron has said former outside linebackers Andre Anthony and Travez Moore are starting at defensive end.
LSU has options at the position this season with junior college transfer Ali Gaye, freshman Phillip Webb, freshman BJ Ojulari and junior TK McLendon in the mix for playing time.
"At defensive line, we have a lot of depth," Orgeron said. "We can rotate those guys."