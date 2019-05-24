Sha'Carri Richardson's brilliant freshman season continued Friday night at the NCAA East Preliminary rounds in Jacksonville, Florida.

Next, it'll take her back to her home state of Texas.

Richardson, the latest in a lengthy list of talented sprinters for the LSU women's track and field team, earned a berth in the NCAA semifinals in the 100 meters quarterfinals and got through the 200 prelims with the fastest time in both events.

Her time of 10.99 seconds in the 100, which guaranteed her spot in the NCAA semifinals in Austin, Texas, matched the fastest wind-legal time ever posted by a freshman.

The only other freshman to run that fast with a tailwind under the allowable of 2.0 meters per second, was USC's Twanisha Terry a year ago.

Richardson's time was the sixth-fastest time in school history. Only Dawn Sowell (10.78), Aleia Hobbs (10.85), D'Andre Hill (10.92), and Mikiah Brisco and Kimberlyn Duncan (both 10.96) have run faster.

Richardson wasn't done, however, as she recorded the fastest time of the night in the first round of the 200, clocking in at 22.67 — just off the 22.57 she ran in winning the event at the Southeastern Conference championships on May 11.

Jumpers lead the way as LSU track teams get off to fast start in NCAA East Preliminary rounds The LSU men's jumps crew was at it again Thursday.

She was one of six LSU athletes to punch their tickets for Austin on Friday evening at the University of North Florida.

Milan Young and Brittley Humphrey also established personal-bests in earning their spots in the 400 hurdles quarterfinals with times of 56.42 and 56.72, respectively.

Young posted the second-fastest time of the day and Humphrey was fourth among the 12 athletes who advanced.

The sixth-ranked Lady Tigers made it 3-for-3 in the 400 hurdles when Jurnee Woodward was third in her heat in 57.41 seconds and automatically qualified for Austin.

Also, Ersula Farrow made it through the 800 quarters, making the two-lap trek around the track in 2 minutes, 04.15 seconds. That was the fourth-fastest time of the day.

The second-ranked LSU men's team also picked up two more qualifiers for Austin after the Tigers had four jumpers advance Thursday.

Jaron Flournoy made it in the 100 when he crossed the finish line in third place in his heat in 10.24 seconds.

Also, Tyler Terry qualified in the 400 meters with a time of 46.18 seconds, which gave him the 12th and final spot in Austin.

In addition to Richardson in the 200, LSU had nine athletes — five men and four women — get through the first round and into Saturday's quarterfinals.

Flournoy posted the fastest time in the 200 at 20.18 seconds and was joined by teammates Akanni Hislop (20.62) and Correion Mosby (20.88) in the quarters.

Damion Thomas and Arthur Price are among the quarterfinalists in the 110-meter hurdles after they recorded times of 13.65 and 13.84, respectively, to advance.

For the Lady Tigers, Tonea Marshall, Humphrey and Young all advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals in the 100 hurdles and Ariyonna Augustine advanced in the 200.

Marshall had a time of 13.10 seconds, while Humphrey came in at 13.19 and Young at 13.30. Augustine joined Richardson in the 200 with a time of 23.52 seconds.

Also, Tulane's Rebekah Markel was one of five athletes who tied for first in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 8¼ inches to earn a ticket to Austin.