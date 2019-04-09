Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio's underwent a lengthy surgery to correct major injuries sustained to her legs during a meet on LSU campus last week.
Auburn coach Jeff Graba posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that Cerio's two-and-a-half hour surgery was "an extreme success."
“Sam’s surgery lasted two and a half hours and was an extreme success.— Coach Jeff Graba (@CoachJeffGraba) April 9, 2019
We know the road for full healing is going to be a long and difficult one, but we are confident that she’ll be able to make a complete recovery.”
Cerio dislocated and tore ligaments in both knees in a meet at the Maravich Center this past weekend.
Cerio, a senior, took to social media on Sunday to say that she will no longer compete as a gymnast.
Auburn senior Samantha Cerio suffered a devastating injury on floor during Friday's NCAA Regional meet with LSU. Despite her career-ending inj…
Graba said that Cerio is expected to make a full recovery.