lsugymnastics.040619 HS 688.jpg
Buy Now

Auburn's Samantha Cerio is taken from the floor after suffering an injury while performing her floor routine in an NCAA Gymnastics Regional Semi-Final, Friday, April 5, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio's underwent a lengthy surgery to correct major injuries sustained to her legs during a meet on LSU campus last week. 

Auburn coach Jeff Graba posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that Cerio's two-and-a-half hour surgery was "an extreme success."

Cerio dislocated and tore ligaments in both knees in a meet at the Maravich Center this past weekend. 

Cerio, a senior, took to social media on Sunday to say that she will no longer compete as a gymnast. 

Graba said that Cerio is expected to make a full recovery.

View comments