LSU softball coach Beth Torina said Ali Kilponen’s performance in the circle against South Carolina on Thursday was one of the best of her career.
That sounds like a strong statement about the redshirt junior who has thrown a no-hitter and has a career 2.71 ERA, but Torina doesn’t think so.
Any three-hit, no-walk, 10-strikeout shutout of an SEC team is a great day, Torina said.
“I have a hard time thinking of double-digit strikeouts, shutouts in SEC play,” Torina said. “Just remembering those moments, I just think they don’t come along very often, especially with the year the SEC is having with the pitching numbers being elevated, the great offenses. It’s a really special performance by her.”
Kilponen lit up the Tiger Park scoreboard with seven zeroes to earn her 14th win of the season as No. 21 LSU (25-16, 6-7 SEC) prevailed in the series opener 4-0 over the Gamecocks (23-19, 2-11).
Kilponen was confident the moment she stepped in the circle. She struck out four of the first seven batters she faced and retired the side herself in the first inning on only 15 pitches.
“When she’s out there, just throwing her stuff,” catcher Cait Calland said, “her confidence can just spread to everyone else on the field, and it’s so fun to be a part of.”
Kilponen's stellar pitching was backed up by Danieca Coffey’s deft base running and Shelbi Sunseri’s power hitting.
Sunseri gave LSU the lead in the second inning by smashing a pitch over the right-field wall. The two-run homer was her 12th of the season.
Coffey, the Tigers’ leadoff hitter and third baseman, extended the LSU lead from 2-0 to 4-0 in the fifth inning. With runners on second and third, she slapped a grounder to the Gamecocks’ second baseman, whose throw home barely missed the mark. Coffey then rounded first base and got herself caught in a rundown, distracting the infield long enough to buy time for Sydney Peterson to slide under a tag at home.
South Carolina starting pitcher Leah Powell had three strikeouts of her own through three innings, but in the fifth, she began to lose control. She walked the Tigers’ bottom of the order to set up Coffey's pivotal at-bat.
Kilponen extended her one-hitter through the fifth inning, with some help from Coffey. She deftly handled a couple of ground balls and fired to first to retire the first two Gamecock batters. Kilponen finished off the side with her sixth strikeout of the night.
The one-hitter ended in the sixth inning when a Gamecock hitter slapped a single into center field, but Kilponen retired the next three batters.
The pitcher's night ended, fittingly, with a strikeout. The final South Carolina batter went down swinging in the top of the seventh for Kilponen’s second strikeout of the inning and 10th of the game.
“I think it’s one of her best in her time here,” Torina said of Kilponen’s performance. “Just a big moment, I think, for our team and just a great day for Ali Kilponen.”