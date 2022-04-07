AUGUSTA, Ga. — Calling Notre Dame football as he did the past six seasons, NBC’s Mike Tirico got to know new LSU football coach Brian Kelly well.
While Tirico said he was as surprised as anyone that Kelly decided to leave Notre Dame for LSU, he said he believes Kelly is the right kind of coach for the times and the kind of coach LSU needs.
“Right now in college football coaching you need a guy who will do X’s and O’s but also be a CEO. Brian can do both,” Tirico said Thursday while here helping host Golf Channel’s coverage of the Masters tournament. “He’s done both really well at different places for many years. This is an opportunity to put all that experience to practice in a recruiting hotbed that is so good, that if you can keep those guys there you’ll have a chance to compete with anyone in the country.”
As has frequently been said, Tirico agreed that Kelly at LSU “was not a natural fit from the outside.
“But when you think about it — experienced coach, championship-level coach, organization, detail, going to bring class and respect to the program — that’s what LSU football needed right now. I think he’s going to be a great guy for it.”
Tirico said Kelly’s track record not only at Notre Dame but programs before that bodes well for what he can do at LSU, despite the ultra-competitive nature of the Southeastern Conference.
“He left Central Michigan as good as it could be,” Tirico said. “He left Cincinnati as good as it could be, and that helped set the foundation for Cincinnati going forward, to be aspirational, and they’ve gotten there now. And Notre Dame football has become nationally significant again because of Brian.
“All of that experience will help him get to LSU, understand what that job entails, how you need to feed recruiting, the fans, and set up a first-class structure of running a football program. LSU needs leadership and detail-oriented attention to every aspect of the program. That’s the only way you’re going to compete with Bama and Georgia these days.”
Tirico, who is moving over to call Sunday Night Football on NBC this fall, said he was with Kelly the week before his decision to leave for LSU in late November.
“I knew there was an itch to do something else,” Tirico said. “I was surprised it was LSU, but after about 10 minutes I thought, ‘I think this could work,’ and I think it will.”