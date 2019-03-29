WASHINGTON — The LSU basketball team’s dream season is over.
This time, there were no amazing comebacks like the Tigers had at Mississippi State, Kentucky and Florida.
Or the mind-boggling escape they had in Missouri, when a blowout loss turned into an overtime win.
On Friday night, LSU was blown out of the NCAA tournament by a barrage of Michigan State 3-point baskets, and there was little the Tigers could do about it.
LSU’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 13 years turned sour early as State rolled to an 80-63 win in the East regional semifinals in Capital One Arena.
Second-seeded Michigan State (31-6) knocked down six 3-point baskets in the first 9½ minutes of the game and didn’t stop in knocking out No. 3 seed LSU (28-7).
Michigan State advanced to the Elite Eight on Sunday to face the winner of Friday’s second game between No. 1 seed Duke and fourth-seeded Virginia Tech.
LSU, the Southeastern Conference’s regular-season champion, ranked in the middle of the pack in the league in 3-point field-goal defense at 33.5 percent.
Michigan State fully took advantage of that in the first matchup of the schools since 1979.
State buried six of its first 10 shots from beyond the arc, which helped the Spartans build and hold a double-digit lead for the final 8:40 of the first half.
They went on to finish 13 of 32 for the night, hitting 40.6 percent. It was only the seventh time in 35 games that LSU had given up double-digit made 3-pointers.
The biggest problem for the Tigers was Michigan State reserve forward Gabe Brown, a 6-foot-7 freshman.
Brown, who had made just 12 of 34 shots from long range all season, camped out on the left wing and hit two in a row early after teammates Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston had each drained one.
Brown had back-to-back 3-pointers after checking into the game at the 15:48 mark of the first half. He hit his first one just 18 seconds later and nailed another 37 seconds later — giving him two in a 55-second span.
He went on to finish 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 15 points in just 16 minutes.
Henry finished with a game-high 20 points, while Winston, the Spartans’ All-American point guard, had 17. Xavier Tillman added 12 points.
LSU got 23 points from Tremont Waters, who made 4 of 9 from 3-point range but couldn’t keep up with Michigan State.
Kavell Bigby-Williams finished with 11 points and Naz Reid had 10.
Reid also had nine rebounds, but Michigan State held a 41-34 edge after having a huge 21-10 advantage in the first half.
Ten of the Spartans’ 21 rebounds came on the offensive glass, which gave them a 12-4 advantage over the Tigers in second-chance points in the first 20 minutes.