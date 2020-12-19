Neither Ed Orgeron nor Kayshon Boutte predicted the massive, record-setting day from the true freshman in LSU's 2020 season finale, but it all goes back to what he saw the day Ja'Marr Chase opted out for the season.

Boutte put LSU ahead for good with a long touchdown in the fourth quarter, his 14th catch of the day and third touchdown to go with an LSU- and SEC-record 308 receiving yards.

"The day Ja'Marr left Kayshon had a tremendous practice," Orgeron said. "He catches the go route about as good as anybody I've seen, but he's learned our offense."

The record Boutte broke was older than he is, set at 293 yards by Josh Reed in the 2001 season.

The young receiver said he expected to take down that record in his LSU career, he just didn't see it coming this season. But after Chase opted out and Terrace Marshall followed suit later in the season, followed by Arik Gilbert a week later -- his goals changed.

"The goal to myself was to be wide receiver 1," Boutte said. "Throughout the past three weeks I've worked hard in order to do that."

The Tigers faced the meat of their schedule in those weeks, including matchups with the SEC East and West champions in Alabama and Florida. After logging just 18 catches for 2018 yards and a touchdown in his first seven games, his final three accounted for 27 catches for 527 yards and four touchdowns.

But both Orgeron and Boutte agreed on one thing: With two years remaining, there's a lot still to come in Baton Rouge.

"He's made a bunch of improvement, still has a ways to go," Orgeron said. "But he's going to be one of the great players that we have here at LSU."

MAX JOHNSON: On having a small rear-view mirror

Another true freshman starred in LSU's back-to-back wins to close out the season, and Max Johnson fought back from late-game adversity to do it.

But how did the son of Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson come back from his first career interception to lead the Tigers on a game-winning scoring drive? It has to do with a car.

"Gotta have a short rear-view mirror. There's a big windshield in your car. You look forward. I mean, you look forward, but there's a small mirror that you look back on," Johnson said, echoing his coaches.

In his second start and the final game of his first season in Baton Rouge Johnson threw for 453 yards and three touchdowns along with that interception. The final touchdown throw was a 45-yarder to Boutte that put the Tigers ahead for good.

JACOBY STEVENS on the memories he'll 'take to the grave' from LSU career

JABRIL COX on LSU defense stepping up with six turnovers

