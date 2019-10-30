LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he is preparing for Alabama's injured star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to play in the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9, although Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said that he is still a "game-time decision."
Tagovailoa has been out since undergoing surgery on a right high-ankle sprain following an injury he suffered in Alabama's 35-13 win against Tennessee on Oct. 12.
Saban said on Wednesday morning's Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference that Tagovailoa's rehab "is progressing well," and the 6-foot-1, 218-pound junior will practice for the first time this afternoon.
Mac Jones started in Tagovailoa's place against Arkansas last Saturday, and the sophomore was 18-of-22 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama's 48-7 win.
Orgeron is still expecting to see Tagovailoa.
"No doubt, we're preparing for him to play, and I think that he will play," Orgeron said Wednesday morning, "Knowing the competitor that he is, he's going to be in that game."
Orgeron said he was re-watching LSU's 29-0 home loss to Alabama from last season, when Tagovailoa was 25-of-42 passing for 295 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
"I don't know how you get much better," Orgeron said. "The young man's release is incredible. His read's incredible. They seem to call the right plays at the right time. He's surrounded by great athletes. He's a highly competitive young man, can extend plays with his feet. I think he's an excellent quarterback."