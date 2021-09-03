SEC Power Rankings
The opening weekend of the Southeastern Conference season is a busy one as all 14 conference schools will take on nonconference foes over the five-day holiday weekend that got under way Thursday night with Tennessee topping Bowling Green. But that was just the appetizer for some big intersectional games that will garner lots of attention and give hurricane-weary fans a little bit of a distraction — if they’re fortunate enough to have power and cable. The biggest of the big, of course, is a Saturday night matchup between No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson. No. 1 Alabama and No. 14 Miami is another interesting one as the Crimson Tide begins defense of its CFP title, while the Hurricanes (a painful nickname to write this week) try to regain long-lost glory with a monumental upset. Then, there is No. 16 LSU’s lidlifter with a UCLA team that impressed in crushing Hawaii last Saturday. Other games involving SEC ranked teams include No. 6 Texas A&M hosting Kent State and No. 13 Florida hosting FAU. The big SEC weekend wraps up Monday night with Ole Miss taking on Louisville.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
LINE: Alabama by 19½
STORYLINE: Despite a bevy of key personnel losses from 2020, Alabama has the horses to win yet another national title — which is not good news for Miami. But the Hurricanes offense is run by D’Eriq King, a talented and experienced quarterback who could keep his team in this one to at least make it interesting for a while.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Clemson, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
LINE: Clemson by 3
STORYLINE: Georgia’s offense started to pop a year ago when J.T. Daniels took over at quarterback at midseason. If he can pick up where he left off and the Bulldogs defense comes to play, they will have a chance to upend the Tigers. But Clemson will be highly motivated after that CFP semifinal loss to Ohio State last January.
3. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Kent State, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Texas A&M by 29½
STORYLINE: It’s no secret that Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was upset about being left out of the CFP equation last season, so the Aggies will be trying to make sure they do just a little bit more this time around. Getting new quarterback Haynes King acclimated against an overmatched Kent State team won't help much later, but it should get the ball rolling.
4. LSU
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: Fox
LINE: LSU by 2½
STORYLINE: Despite a rough month of August, which began with a freak injury to quarterback Myles Brennan, LSU is eager to prove that the COVID-marred 2020 season was a complete aberration. The 16th-ranked Tigers could be flying under the radar early in the season, so a win in Pasadena would be a great start to the 2021 campaign.
5. OLE MISS
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Louisville, 7 p.m. Monday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Ole Miss by 9½
STORYLINE: The difference between a 5-5 season and a 7-3 mark in 2020 was 11 interceptions thrown by Matt Corral in losses to Arkansas (six) and LSU (five). Corral has proven to be a terrific quarterback and the Rebels offense under Lane Kiffin is a handful, but cutting down on the turnovers is a must this season.
6. FLORIDA
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. FAU, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 23½
STORYLINE: Dan Mullen is probably still feeling the sting of the end to the rocky 2020 season when his team had a shot at the playoffs until a shocking loss to 23-point underdog LSU. Emory Jones, the Gators’ new starting quarterback, will have to step up early and the defense, like LSU’s defense, has to show its teeth.
7. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. UL-Monroe, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 30½
STORYLINE: Mark Stoops has had the Wildcats’ program on an upward plane for several years before taking a little bit of a dip last season. An inconsistent offense was mostly to blame, which is why Stoops retooled his staff on that side of the ball, but the defense wasn’t without blame in losses to Alabama (63-6) and Florida (34-10).
8. MISSOURI
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Central Michigan, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 14
STORYLINE: Under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri was an improved team in 2020 after dropping its first two games to Alabama and Tennessee by a combined score of 73-31. But after getting past a defenseless LSU team, Mizzou’s other four victories were against teams that each had a losing record and combined for a 10-30 mark.
9. AUBURN
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Akron, 6 p.m. Saturday
ONLINE: ESPN+
LINE: Auburn by 37½
STORYLINE: Gus Malzahn is out and Bryan Harsin is in, which should be a big enough thrill for Auburn fans. Harsin’s debut game won’t provide much of a challenge considering the Tigers are the biggest favorite of SEC teams this week, but at least the fans will have something to cheer about — unless it somehow goes terribly wrong.
10. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Mississippi State by 23
STORYLINE: With a full year in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, the Bulldogs should be better off on that side of the bal. The question is if the defense can make strides from Year 1 to Year 2 and show some improvement as well. While they’re a big favorite, State could be in a tussle with Tech.
11. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Rice, 1 p.m. Saturday
ONLINE: ESPN+
LINE: Arkansas by 19½
STORYLINE: In his first season as a Division I head coach, Sam Pittman helped Arkansas end a frustrating 20-game losing streak in SEC play. But after a 3-3 start, the Razorbacks took a step backward, dropping their final four games. Rice could be just what the doctor ordered to get the season off to a promising start.
12. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 1-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6 (Thu.)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Tennessee gave new coach Josh Heupel a win in his Rocky Top debut, but it wasn’t easy. The Vols led 14-6 at halftime and had to pull away in the second half for the comfortable win but still didn’t cover as a 35½-point favorite. It’s going to take a little more time for Heupel to turn it around.
13. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. Eastern Illinois, 6 p.m. Saturday
ONLINE: ESPN+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Obviously, rookie head coach Shane Beamer will get some time to change the culture for a program that’s 3-11 in the SEC over the past two seasons. Eastern Illinois shouldn’t be much of a test, but at least it’ll be a good dress rehearsal for the Gamecocks’ league opener next week against SEC East favorite Georgia.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-0
PRV. RANK: NA
THIS WEEK: vs. East Tennessee State, 7 p.m. Saturday
ONLINE: ESPN+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Like Shane Beamer, Commodores’ first-year coach Clark Lea, the former Notre Dame defensive coordinator, has his work cut out for him. Vandy, which went 0-9 last season is 1-16 in the SEC the past two seasons. Luckily for Lea, his team gets to go against an FCS foe — just like Beamer — to get his feet wet.