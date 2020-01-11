The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator. But the current LSU passing game coordinator says he's not thought much leaving Baton Rouge for the NFL.

Brady said at LSU's portion of the College Football Playoff championship media day Saturday morning that he's not been contacted by any NFL teams.He said he’s trying to focus on football, and the details of his future will be settled after the season’s over.

LSU is in contract negotiations to keep Brady, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this month that LSU was "a step ahead" of other suitors and that athletic director Scott Woodward had already instituted a retention plan to keep their wunderkind assistant.

"Scott Woodward came up with a plan two months ago," Orgeron said Dec. 3 in an interview on WNXX-FM, 104.5''s "Off the Bench." "He had the vision to see what was gonna go on, so we had to put a plan together and that plan is being put in place right now, and I feel good about it."

Matt Rhule was recently hired by the Panthers. He was the head coach at Baylor University for three seasons, orchestrating a turnaround that saw the Bears go from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-3 in 2019.

Brady, 30, is one of the main pieces behind LSU's major offensive turnaround in 2019. The first-year assistant helped install a revamped spread offense with West Coast and run-pass option schemes that he learned as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints and as a graduate assistant at Penn State.

LSU's offense ranks first nationally with 48.9 points per game, and its power was showcased in the Tigers 63-28 thumping of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 LSU (14-0) will play No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the national championship on Monday in New Orleans.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has thrived in the offense, winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the program's first quarterback to throw for over 5,000 yards and record over 50 touchdown passes.

Brady won the Broyles Award for nation's top assistant coach. He was the first non-coordinator to ever win the award.

Brady said at the Broyles Award that "nothing's been done in my eyes" in regards to a new contract, and that he was "just focused on beating Oklahoma right now."

"If LSU wants me, I loved everything about LSU," Brady told The Advocate on Dec. 10. "Like I said, I don't know what the future holds. I think it's, I'd love to be at LSU, and when I say, 'Absolutely,' it's because I absolutely love being there. I don't think of another job. I never have no matter what."

Brady signed a three-year contract Feb. 3 with LSU. The deal pays him $410,000 per year in his first year, $435,000 in his second and $460,000 in his final season until the contract expires March 31, 2022.

Brady is the seventh-highest-paid assistant on Orgeron's staff, which includes 10 coaches. Brady's current annual salary ranks outside the top 200 assistants nationally, according to USA Today's collected data of 2018 salaries.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's $2.5 million per year ranks first nationally among assistant coaches. In May, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger signed a two-year, $800,000-per-year contract with LSU that expires March 31, 2021.