LSU head coach Ed Orgeron greets LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as he comes off the field following the touchdown in the first half against Utah State, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

While enjoying an open date, LSU's Joe Burrow dropped a spot in the Heisman Trophy odds last week — going from second to third behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

But that was only a temporary thing after Burrow accounted for all six of his team's touchdowns — five passing and one running  — in Saturday's 42-6 beatdown of Utah State.

On Tuesday morning, Burrow was back in the second spot in odds released by BetOnline.ag. After going from 3/1 to 4/1 during the open date, he is again listed at 3/1.

Tagovailoa is now Bet Online's prohibitive favorite at 2/3 after being 7/4 last week, followed by Burrow at 3/1 and Hurts at 7/2.

Hurts fell from 9/5 after throwing for just 228 yards and two TDs with an interception in OU's 45-20 win over Kansas.

Heisman Odds

(according to BetOnline.ag)

Note: The first number is last week's odds; the second number is Tuesday's odds

Tua Tagovailoa 7/4 2/3

Joe Burrow 4/1 3/1

Jalen Hurts 9/5 7/2

Justin Fields 5/1 12/1

Jake Fromm 20/1 20/1

Jonathan Taylor 10/1 20/1

Trevor Lawrence 22/1 33/1

Sam Ehlinger 33/1 40/1

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

