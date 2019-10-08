While enjoying an open date, LSU's Joe Burrow dropped a spot in the Heisman Trophy odds last week — going from second to third behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.
But that was only a temporary thing after Burrow accounted for all six of his team's touchdowns — five passing and one running — in Saturday's 42-6 beatdown of Utah State.
On Tuesday morning, Burrow was back in the second spot in odds released by BetOnline.ag. After going from 3/1 to 4/1 during the open date, he is again listed at 3/1.
Tagovailoa is now Bet Online's prohibitive favorite at 2/3 after being 7/4 last week, followed by Burrow at 3/1 and Hurts at 7/2.
Hurts fell from 9/5 after throwing for just 228 yards and two TDs with an interception in OU's 45-20 win over Kansas.
Heisman Odds
(according to BetOnline.ag)
Note: The first number is last week's odds; the second number is Tuesday's odds
Tua Tagovailoa 7/4 2/3
Joe Burrow 4/1 3/1
Jalen Hurts 9/5 7/2
Justin Fields 5/1 12/1
Jake Fromm 20/1 20/1
Jonathan Taylor 10/1 20/1
Trevor Lawrence 22/1 33/1
Sam Ehlinger 33/1 40/1