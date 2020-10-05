LSU will sell alcohol inside Tiger Stadium this weekend, and the school no longer requires completion of a CDC wellness check before entering the venue.

LSU adjusted its coronavirus protocols Monday after reviewing policies and listening to fan feedback from the Tigers' first game. LSU didn't sell alcohol in Tiger Stadium during the season opener.

Moving forward, fans can purchase alcohol throughout the stadium. They must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth to buy alcohol. The school said it won't allow consumption away from ticketed seats.

Alcohol sales this Saturday will cease at the end of the third quarter or 11 p.m. CT, three hours after the game begins. LSU football kicks off at 8 p.m. CT against Missouri.

“We closely monitored all aspects of game day with the new protocols in place knowing there would be areas for improvement,” senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement. “Among numerous tweaks and adjustments, observations and data gathered from fans highlighted five primary areas for modifications to our procedures and some areas of emphasis for fans.”

As part of its adjustments, LSU ended a policy that required fans to complete a CDC wellness check — a four-question assessment of coronavirus symptoms and potential risk — before they entered Tiger Stadium. LSU ended the protocol "in order to reduce lines and wait times" at gates, the school said.

LSU also reminded fans to remain in their ticketed seats and wear masks unless they are eating or drinking, a problem LSU officials identified after the season opener. The school said "a large percentage of fans removed their masks" once they reached their seats. LSU will closely monitor seat locations this weekend, the school said.

LSU also asked fans to self-assess their symptoms before attending games and issued a reminder that fans can enter through any gate this season. The school will open all concessions stands in the south lower section of Tiger Stadium to reduce wait times and lines.