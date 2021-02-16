LSU track and field athletes cleaned up on the Southeastern Conference's weekly awards Tuesday afternoon.
Following the Tigers' solid weekend at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, veterans JuVaughn Harrison and Terrance Laird and freshman Sean Dixon-Bodie were recognized for their efforts by the league.
Harrison was honored for the best performance in the field and Laird picked up the award on the track, while Dixon-Bodie was named the top freshman in the conference.
Harrison continued a solid indoor season with a season's-best leap of 26 feet, 6½ inches in the long jump, good for a second-place finish. It's also the best mark in the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally this season.
It was the third time Harrison has garnered the field honor from the SEC. He also won on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2.
Laird competed in the 200 meters for the second time this season and clocked a world-leading time of 20.41 seconds so far this season.
The time ranks as the second-fastest in LSU history behind only Xavier Carter, who clocked a 20.30 back in 2006.
Dixon-Bodie nearly had a personal best in the triple jump with a mark of 53-6¼ to place second in the triple jump.
His effort was just a quarter-inch off his PR of of 53-7 that he set on Jan. 29, which ranks fifth nationally. Dixon-Bodie also won the Feb. 2 freshman of the week honor for that effort.
This marks the fifth straight week at least one member of the LSU track and field team has been honored by the SEC.
LSU’s SEC Athletes of the Week
JuVaughn Harrison, Jan. 19 (men's field)
Abigail O’Donoghue, Jan. 26 (women's field)
JuVaughn Harrison, Feb. 2 (men's field)
Monique Hardy, Feb. 2 (women's field)
Sean Dixon-Bodie, Feb. 2 (men's freshman)
Noah Williams, Feb. 9 (men's track)