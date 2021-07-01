Notes on a golf scorecard while wondering if my name, image and likeness is worth anything to anyone out there outside of a men’s big and tall clothing store …

… College athletics stepped through the looking glass Thursday, as NIL laws and rules kicked in across the country. Student-athlete-business persons ran some rapid 40-yard dashes to cash in. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan and All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were among those to announce endorsement deals Thursday, while scores of other former amateurs announced they were open for business. In one of the most interesting ones, UL quarterback Levi Lewis announced he has signed on to be the face of Lafayette’s “EatLouisiana” campaign to promote the city’s vibrant restaurant scene.

It was a wild first day. Schools scrambled onto social media to say why they were the best place for athletes to build their brand. LSU, which morphed its long-standing “NFLSU” moniker into “NILSU,” went as far as to rent out a video message board in Times Square in New York. Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris, now recruiting coordinator at Texas, was on Twitter touting all the companies expanding or relocating their offices to Austin.

If the whole thing looks like a hodgepodge mess, that’s because it is. Dozens of states and hundreds of schools have enacted laws and rules while the NCAA is left to look like a bystander. College sports’ governing body is banking on Congress to enact nationwide NIL guidelines, but nothing yet. Instead, the states and schools have taken matters into their own hands.

Smoothie King, Walk-Ons, more companies announce paid deals with these LSU athletes under new rules Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected today to sign into law a legislature-approved bill that will allow college athletes to profit off …

LSU, it appears, has some of the most liberal rules out there. The school is even allowing its student-athletes to use, with permission, its logos and marks in their endorsement endeavors. Other schools, like Clemson, have prohibited such usage. It’s a move that at least for now looks it puts one of college football’s national powers at a competitive disadvantage, which may help even things out since the rest of the ACC is so uncompetitive with Clemson football.

There will be lots of good stories to come out of this like athletes providing for their families. There will be lots of bad ones of waste and greed. And the unintended consequences will be through the roof. It would have been better if there had been an organized, gradual, NCAA-wide transition into the NIL era. But it has happened in one fell swoop, and here we are.

A few potential issues that occur to me:

1. Will jealousy be rampant within college locker rooms, as Athlete A is pulling down $100,000 in endorsements while Athlete B is getting nothing? We’ve long seen superstar quarterbacks share NFL locker rooms with linemen making the league minimum, but college athletes, because of their age and relative immaturity, may be prone to some serious envy.

2. What if a coach has a sponsorship with a company and one of his players comes along and undercuts his deal to the point there isn’t enough cash left for Coach? Could that impact playing time?

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

3. Will some student-athletes spend so much time promoting their brand and making appearances and yes, even selling their time to play video games with fans that they don’t spend enough time honing the skills that made them so marketable in the first place? Could performances clauses follow suit?

I’m not against college athletes earning money from their NIL. They should have the rights everyone else in America has, though whether the NIL path is barred to foreign athletes is a conundrum.

Rabalais: Endorsements for college athletes? New NCAA rules open a brave new world From a quick glance, it looks like Thursday’s enactment of name, image and likeness (NIL) rules and laws across the country is the opening of …

One day, perhaps sooner than we think, all this will become normalized. But for now, it is truly stunning how much over the last year or so the pendulum has swung to student-athletes’ rights in terms of social activism, NIL and the wide-open transfer portal.

… The Phoenix Suns are in the NBA Finals. That means a career milestone for their coach, former New Orleans coach Monty Williams.

You can be happy for most anyone to reach that kind of achievement, but Williams is a special case. His reputation is top notch, and he’s had a sentimental place in a lot of sports fans’ hearts since 2016 when his wife, Ingrid, died in a car crash. A trip to the NBA Finals or a title will not fill that void, but it’s hard not to pull for him and Phoenix to prevail.

… You may not have been aware of it, but a former LSU golfer was a narrowly missed putt or two, or eight last week away from earning a trip to the 2022 Masters.

No, not Sam Burns. He’s already in for winning the Valspar Championship in May. We’re talking about William Lanier, caddy for Kramer Hickok, who lost that epic eight-hole not-so-sudden death playoff last week to Harris English in the Travelers Championship.

Lanier, who is from Augusta, Georgia, played at LSU from 1986-90 alongside guys like David Toms and LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead. It will probably take a PGA Tour win somewhere over the next nine months to get Lanier into a white jumpsuit next April, but if Hickok came that close this time, that opportunity could well come their way.