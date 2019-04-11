LSU basketball has lost another player to this year's NBA draft.

Freshman forward Emmitt Williams announced his decision to pursue his professional basketball dreams Thursday afternoon via his Instagram account, the same day that freshman guard Javonte Smart also declared for the draft.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I had at LSU to play collegiate basketball," Williams said in his announcement post. "I am forever grateful for this experience and the memories I have created with my brothers."

Williams did not say if he is declaring with or without an agent.

Williams is the fifth LSU basketball player to declare for this year's draft, following freshman forward Naz Reid, sophomore guard Tremont Waters, junior guard Skylar Mays and Smart.

He averaged 7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his lone campaign with the Tigers.