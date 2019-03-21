The winner of the Belmont vs. Maryland game will play against LSU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 11 seed Belmont Bruins and the No. 6 seed Maryland Terrapins tip off at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be broadcast on truTV.

The winner will advance to the second round of the tournament and will play on Saturday. Belmont beat Temple 81-70 on Tuesday.

