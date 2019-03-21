Maryland vs. Belmont

(Left) Maryland's Darryl Morsell (11) goes up for a shot against Nebraska on March 14. (Right) Belmont's Kevin McClain (11) dribbles up the court during the team's Tuesday game against Temple.

 Associated Press photos

The winner of the Belmont vs. Maryland game will play against LSU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 11 seed Belmont Bruins and the No. 6 seed Maryland Terrapins tip off at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be broadcast on truTV.

The winner will advance to the second round of the tournament and will play on Saturday. Belmont beat Temple 81-70 on Tuesday.

