COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU women’s basketball team came up short in its comeback bid against Missouri on Sunday afternoon, and the result was a 69-65 upset loss.
Mizzou led by 21 points at halftime and still held an 18-point edge early in the fourth quarter.
LSU (11-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) went on a 21-5 run and clawed as close as two points, at 62-60 with 1:46 left and again at 64-62 on a Khayla Pointer layup with 45 seconds remaining.
"The fight of our team in the second half, that is who we are," LSU coach Nikki Fargas said in a statement. "We got away from that, and we’ve got to get back to it and make sure that we stay in tune with playing that type and that style of basketball.”
Missouri (4-11, 1-1) answered with two free throws from Aijha Blackwell. LSU again cut the lead to two on Tiara Young's layup at 25 seconds, but Amber Smith made two free throws for Mizzou and Ayana Mitchell and Pointer combined to miss three of four free throws on the other end in the final seconds.
“For this group, it’s a lesson," Fargas said. "Through all of your experiences, you want to learn. You want to learn too that when you play in this league and you dig yourself a hole, you can make your own run and come back at it. At one point it was a one-possession game, and (Missouri was) able to knock their free throws down the stretch to continue to solidify the win."
Pointer led all scorers with 23 points, including shooting 11 of 12 from the free-throw line — the only miss coming in the closing seconds. Mitchell recorded the 33rd double-double of her career with 14 points and 16 rebounds. She also made her second 3-pointer of the season, just the ninth of her career.
Young came off the bench and scored 18 points, shooting 50 percent from the field.
Missouri ran out to a 14-5 lead in the first five minutes and led 23-13 after a quarter and 42-21 at halftime.
“Well, this game is played for 40 minutes, not 20," Fargas said. "We didn’t come with the same intentional play action of guarding them. We gave up 23 points in one quarter and then 27 total in the second half. This team has got to understand that when you’re on the road and you’re in a hostile environment and they're facing adversity, you can always count on your defense and board play. I felt like we failed in that area, especially in the first half.”
LSU next plays at Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network.