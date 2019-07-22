Two new members of the LSU track and field program won titles at the U20 Pan American Championships while representing the United States over the weekend.
Baton Rouge native Tzuriel Pedigo took the gold medal in the javelin Saturday, one day after future LSU teammate Eric Edwards raced to victory in the 110-meter hurdles final in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Pedigo, a former Parkview Baptist state champion, won the javelin with a personal-best of 252 feet, 5 inches on his sixth and final throw, while Edwards, a transfer from Oregon, won the hurdles with a wind-aided time of 13.11 seconds.
Pedigo's winning throw topped his old PR by more than 14½ feet.
While Edwards' time of 13.11 was aided by a 2.7 meters-per-second tailwind, well over the allowable 2.0 mps for record-keeping purposes, it made him the fastest U20 hurdler in world history under all conditions.
Pedigo will be a redshirt freshman for the 2020 collegiate season, while Edwards will be a sophomore.
Edwards' top legal time in the 110 hurdles is 13.21 seconds, which he clocked in taking second at the U20 USA championships last month. He also had a PR of 7.69 seconds in the indoor 60 hurdles at Oregon.