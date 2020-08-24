It was a tough day for former LSU defensive backs at Cleveland Browns training camp, with rookie safety Grant Delpit and second-year cornerback Greedy Williams each going down with injuries minutes apart.
Delpit's injury came first as he went to the ground in pain while backpedaling during a positional drill, reportedly grabbing his calf area and pounding his fist onto the ground.
Did not see what happened but I did see Delpit pounding the ground when trainer tended to him. https://t.co/PithzjY0dd— Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 24, 2020
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, tests were being conducted to determine if it was an Achilles injury.
Williams went down with an injury of his own minutes later, according to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, but walked off the field under his own power before being attended to by trainers on the sidelines. The severity of both injuries remains unknown.
Delpit played with LSU from 2017-2019, a key member of the Tigers College Football Playoff Championship team this last season and the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award given each year to the NCAA's top defensive back. He was selected by the Browns in the second round of the draft in April.
Williams played at LSU from 2016-2018 before being selected by the Brown in 2018, also in the second round. Williams registered 47 tackles and 2 passes defensed across 10 games in his rookie season.
LSU had program and SEC record 14 players drafted in April, including five first-rounders highlighted by Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns roster currently features three other former LSU players, including fellow rookie Jacob Phillips and star wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.
Check back for updates.