On a raised stage inside the Raising Cane’s River Center on Saturday night, Sharon Weston Broome welcomed about 600 people to the final event of a weekend celebrating college baseball.
“We love our sports, but we love our baseball,” said Broome, the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. “It is our hope this is just the beginning of a great relationship with the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.”
For the next two hours, the College Baseball Foundation recognized award winners and its 2019 induction class for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. Former Major League players David Chalk, Andre Dawson, Mark Kotsay and Billy Wagner walked across the stage. So did Mike Martin, who coached his final game with Florida State this summer.
The gala followed a private party and a tour of Alex Box Stadium, and it showed Baton Rouge’s effort to make the city the permanent home of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame museum.
“We've seen tremendous evidence of their ability to put things together here tonight,” said Mike Gustafson, President and CEO of the College Baseball Foundation. “They've taken a very aggressive and wonderful step toward getting all of this to a resolution. Hopefully we're back here soon.”
Three months ago, the College Baseball Foundation announced Baton Rouge as its location for the induction ceremony. City leadership had already started organizing the event, and CEO of SportsBR Patrick Coogan said it accelerated planning the weekend over the past three months. The city wanted the “Night of Champions” to reflect its passion for a permanent hall of fame building.
College baseball has seeped into the fabric of south Louisiana, especially in Baton Rouge, since coach Skip Bertman turned LSU into a perennial national title contender. The Tigers have reached the College World Series 18 times and won six national championships. LSU has also led college baseball in average attendance the past 24 years.
“In Louisiana and Baton Rouge, we celebrate it 12 months out of the year,” said John Spain, executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
The College Baseball Foundation, created in 2004, has spent the past decade searching for a permanent site to build its Hall of Fame. The current Hall of Fame is located inside the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library at Texas Tech.
The College Baseball Foundation once planned to make the Hall of Fame a permanent building in Lubbock, Texas, but it cancelled the idea in 2017.
“We're ready to find a home for this,” Gustafson said. “We've always wanted to give the inductees and these award-winners something to be proud of with a building and a preservation of their legacy that can last for generations.”
In early September, the College Baseball Foundation met with Baton Rouge representatives in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. They toured the facility and met with management there, Gustafson said, discussing how to create a sustainable, interactive museum.
The College Football Hall of Fame cost $68 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was funded through private donations, expect for $1 million from the city’s economic development authority. The state also spent $15 million on an adjacent parking deck, road work and other infrastructure, according to the AJC.
Gustafson does not envision a building that expensive, but the foundation wants the same kind of interactive exhibits — it collected oral histories this weekend with Hall of Fame inductees — that attract visitors year-round.
As the College Baseball Foundation considers locations, Gustafson said it wants a community passionate for the sport with a core group of leadership committed to creating the museum. Gustafson, who toured some potential sites over the weekend, said Baton Rouge “checks the box.”
Baton Rouge is not the only city under consideration for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame museum. Gustafson did not reveal the other contenders, citing non-disclosure agreements. He said the College Baseball Foundation wants to announce the host city during the first half of 2020.
For Baton Rouge leadership, the events this weekend marked the first step in gaining the Hall of Fame. Spain said the people involved still need to discuss funding, who will run the museum and how it will maintain financial stability.
Though a decision will not come soon, Baton Rouge leadership made their intentions clear this weekend. They showed their enthusiasm for college baseball. They created a successful event on Saturday night. They want the Hall of Fame.
“We've put our best foot forward in meeting with them and the relocation committee,” Coogan said. “We're continuing that push forward to bring that building here to Baton Rouge.”