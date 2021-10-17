LSU’s football win Saturday over Florida was the centerpiece for recruiting efforts for Tiger teams in a wide variety of sports.
LSU women’s basketball was one of those that took well advantage.
Coach Kim Mulkey’s program got its second commitment for the Class of 2021-22 from DeSoto, Texas forward Sa’Myah Smith. Smith did not visit LSU this past weekend but three other prominent prospects did, including the nation’s No. 1 player for 2023-24, guard Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City Parkview.
Smith announced her commitment Sunday afternoon on her Twitter account with a video that ended with an image of her wearing an LSU T-shirt. The 6-foot-4 forward earned four stars from ESPN’s HoopGurlz.com ranking and is rated by the website as the nation’s No. 57 prospect.
LSU also has a commitment for 2022-23 from Alisa Williams, a 6-2 swing player from Aubrey Ray Braswell (Texas) High School.
While Smith was not one of the players at LSU for a recruiting visit, but three others were. That list included Williams, a 6-0 guard and the top-rated player according to HoopGurlz.com for 2022-23 class.
Williams was on an unofficial visit, while 2022 prospect Flau’Jae Johnson, a 5-10 guard from Sprayberry, Georgia, was on her official. Johnson is also a four-star player and ranked No. 26 in the 2021-22 class.
Rounding out the recruiting weekend was 6-3 center Me’Arah O’Neal, daughter of LSU and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal. A sophomore at the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, O’Neal was also on an unofficial visit.
Me’Arah’s brother, Shareef, is on the LSU men’s team. Their sister, Amirah, played one season at LSU before transferring in July to Texas Southern.
LSU opens its two-game exhibition season at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 against Langston in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers open regular-season play Nov. 11 in the PMAC against Nicholls State.