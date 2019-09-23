LSU baseball’s 2019 recruiting class was ranked No. 6 nationally in Collegiate Baseball magazine’s final rankings Monday.
The Tigers’ class landed behind four Southeastern Conference teams.
In Collegiate Baseball’s rankings, Vanderbilt finished No. 1, Florida No. 2, South Carolina No. 3, Ole Miss No. 4 and TCU finished No. 5.
Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn and Oklahoma State completed the top 10, in that order.
LSU’s class was ranked No. 7 by Baseball America earlier this month.
The Tigers, who begin fall practice Sept. 29, added 14 new players to next year's team. Infielder Cade Doughty and outfielder Maurice Hampton headlined the group.
LSU signed 10 position players and four pitchers, three of whom are left-handed, in this class. The Tigers will have to replace the majority of their lineup from last season.