The only sign of the greatness inside this house is the black “Destrehan #4” sign poking out of the ground, cocked sideways, creased in the middle.

On the front door hangs a Christmas wreath unique to Louisiana, as purple and gold fabric weave in and out of gold and black — college and professional football loyalties intertwined.

Inside, John Emery Jr. lays sprawled on his bed, eyes fixed on his TV. With a first glance at the Destrehan senior and his space, you wouldn’t know the star he carries inside. His fierce love for football isn’t worn with posters on his walls. It's in his chest, in an inherent need to be great. Right now, the task at hand is winning this game of NBA2K, beating the computer with a player of his own design — not one with the future Hall of Fame traits of a LeBron James, Steph Curry or Kevin Durant.

Soon, on a different playing surface, Emery again will be both controller and player in life’s version of dynasty mode, after signing his National Letter of Intent to play football for LSU.

Only he knows the map, the checkpoints, the final destination, because he alone can carve out this path. They include goals like “most yards” and “most touchdowns,” honors like “Heisman winner” and “national champion,” professions like “NFL running back” or, more in his own words, “a baller.”

The first- or second-ranked high school senior running back in the country — depending on who is doing the rankings — has no desire to become the next Leonard Fournette, the next Derrius Guice or even the next Le’Veon Bell.

Emery is the next great New Orleans-area tailback, with speed that stands out even in today’s age, which is loaded with hundreds of players who have must-watch YouTube highlight videos.

To the Destrehan High School senior, the greatest honor would be for a young superstar to want to be “the next John Emery.”

“I’m my own guy,” Emery says in a rare impassioned tone. “They’ve had great careers — but as far as me, I see myself ballin’ — doing me in my own way.

“I’ll take over the throne. The next best back to go to the league. First round. That’s my thing.”

The start of something great

The first sign of greatness came with Emery’s first handoff during park football, a sport he admits he didn’t want to try at first. He can picture it clearly, down to the play itself — an outside zone read. He didn’t take it for a touchdown, he admits with a laugh, but he did pick up a first down on speed alone at 6 years old. If you can believe it, Emery’s speed stood out even more back then.

“I’m fast right now — but boy, was I real fast as a kid,” he says. “All I could do was run. People didn’t know that I could catch. People knew they could just hand me the ball, and I could just take off.

“I’ll never forget that.”

That Emery took to football is no surprise. His father, John Sr., starred at defensive end for Tennessee in the 1990s. His name still lives in the Volunteers record book; he is one of just a handful of UT players who have recovered two fumbles in a single game, which he did against South Carolina in 1993.

But to his son, there was never a doubt he would tread his own path. The way he felt, he was meant to have a ball in his hands.

Still, Emery’s potential football career was a goal for the father-son duo to tackle together. Because Emery’s dad received little support growing up and made a Division I roster largely on his own, he felt his son would never find his own purpose without a solo journey. There was no one rustling him out of bed at 5 a.m. for drills and runs on the levee across the street from his Destrehan home. The path toward greatness remained uneven, covered with a heavy fog and one only wide enough for himself.

Until a few years ago, you could argue football was Emery’s hobby more than his calling. Only recently did he get hooked to watching LSU — or college football in general — preferring the NFL game and the Saints after their Super Bowl win nine years ago. He would have failed a pop quiz on history’s great running backs. Jim Brown? Walter Payton? Bo Jackson? O.J. Simpson? Emery hadn’t seen their highlight reels.

Then again, he didn’t need to.

As a freshman at Destrehan, he was seen as a bundle of potential among a group of seniors still trying to make their mark. There was a hierarchy, and he was at the bottom — until he made coaches’ decisions for them.

“As a freshman, they saw it. They had seniors trying to get offers, so they have to give them touches,” he said. “But on my third carry as a freshman, we were blowing a team out, back on the 2-yard-line on third-and-15, and I broke through the whole defense for a 98-yard score.”

A unique talent

Those in Emery’s family on the west bank and in Destrehan understood his combination of speed, vision, strong hands and acceleration, but news spread slowly back toward New Orleans proper.

The hype around Emery, compared to the last running back the Tigers signed with program-altering potential out of the Greater New Orleans Area, was (and still is, to some extent) mellow.

As a freshman at St. Augustine, Leonard Fournette made some opposing varsity defensive linemen look small, his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame hulking over area running backs. His speed to match made him a must-see ticket around the Crescent City on fall Friday nights for four years.

“He could fly,” Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio remembers of Fournette, the top recruit in the nation in the Class of 2014. “His top-end speed was noticeable, even as a sophomore, and he continued to get bigger and not lose any more speed.”

Fournette’s ascent to the top of the high school football landscape dovetailed with the first years of Nick Saban’s dynasty.

The Tigers had just fallen 21-0 to the Crimson Tide in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game 21-0. To LSU, a homegrown talent with Fournette’s pedigree made him just as big of a mark for LSU recruiting personnel as he was a threat to prolong Alabama’s dominance.

That, as much as Fournette’s imposing nature on the field, made the St. Aug prospect the talk of New Orleans and college football fans nationwide.

“Leonard was THE recruit at the time. Everything in high school recruiting centers around LSU, and at that time, he was the guy Les Miles had to get if he wanted to salvage the LSU program,” Saltaformaggio said. “For some reason, that didn’t happen with John, and it should have. He’s going to go and be an unbelievable player.”

Maybe it was the LSU-Alabama dynamic. Maybe it was Fournette’s linebacker build. Maybe it was the nationally known high school he played for. Maybe it was Pooka Williams’ rise to national acclaim a year ago, overshadowing Emery's junior year.

Maybe it was Emery playing in a city that's not quite New Orleans and still nearly an hour away from LSU’s campus. But area coaches agree: Emery's playmaking ability is worthy of being called the No. 2 running back in the nation.

“On film, I thought he was a good player — but up close, in the action, you can see how big he is and where his acceleration can take him,” Jesuit coach Mark Songy said. “He runs behind his pads, but he can get away from you. He can stop, and then go from zero to 60 almost immediately.

“Fournette would run around, over or through you. He may have been more impressive as a power back, but Emery has the speed that may be more impressive.”

John Ehret defensive coordinator Cordae Hankton agrees.

“He runs violent, with a lot of extra work to get the extra yards,” he said. “The first time I saw him on film from my brother (Cortez Hankton), who’s a receivers coach at Georgia, I didn’t know much about him.

“But I instantly thought he reminded me of (Derrius) Guice," Hankton said, referring to the Baton Rouge native who rose from Catholic High to superstardom at LSU. "He’s a strong runner, fast and super-physical, but even faster than physical.”

Staying home

So how did the Tigers nearly let their second-best recruit since Fournette slip away?

Emery doesn’t shy away from the explanation. He didn’t like the offense LSU ran during Ed Orgeron’s first full season in charge, an offense led by then-coordinator Matt Canada.

“I didn’t like it. I couldn’t see myself in it. I didn’t think I was going to produce,” Emery recalled ago.

Meanwhile, college football’s latest program to lay claim to the title “Running Back U” had just finished a single play away from a national title, sending tailbacks Sony Michel and Nick Chubb to be taken within the first 35 picks of the 2018 NFL draft.

To Emery, Georgia seemed like a home run.

“It felt like the right choice, just being so connected to the coaches,” Emery said. “It was real authentic. You know when a coach is real about everything.

Emery brought up Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee, who recruited him.

“I still wish I had (McGee) as a coach,” he said.

From his bedroom, without telling anyone, Emery fired off a tweet in July, announcing his plans to become a Bulldog — an innocuous move for some high school recruits, but a major deal in Emery’s eyes. Still, he watched college football more than ever this fall, keeping an eye on what he thought was his future home.

And he started doing the math. Four tailbacks with at least 40 carries by the end of the regular season, none of them seniors, and another top-10 rushing option outside of Emery committed.

Emery knew he had the work ethic and talent to beat out anyone — but he knew coaches don’t always reward with carries appropriately. He had already clawed his way out of a second-string role once. Certainly he could do it again.

But should he have to?

It was possible that the latest Running Back U simply had too many to make room for the best in the country.

“I’m a man of my word, but sometimes I have to learn that stuff happens. Things change, and you may not realize that what you thought was a good decision wasn’t really the best one,” he said. “I’m not one to live with regrets, but at the same time, I had to hesitate when I really thought something else was the best move.”

Emery reopened his recruitment Oct. 25.

He attended the Alabama-LSU game in Baton Rouge on Nov. 3. The results on the scoreboard mattered very little, similar to the rumor that he flipped after watching the Tigers trounce the Bulldogs 36-16 on Oct. 13.

At Tiger Stadium, he found a raucous, supportive crowd. A team with some of the pieces necessary to build a title contender. A group of Cajun-bred football coaches who felt like family. And a recruiting class bursting with talented players, some of which he already knew well.

LSU didn’t need Emery to be the focal point of a recruiting class like Fournette, who was hyped as the chosen one, a player who could single-handedly carry Miles and the Tigers over that final hump. For all he achieved, and for all the records in Fournette’s name, perhaps LSU fans may have put too much on his back.

Instead, Emery was the final recruit to commit before the early signing period, possibly the final piece of the puzzle in this first wave, the one that leaves LSU’s talent pool overflowing.

“You win some, you lose some,” he said. “But next year, it’s going to change. We’re building something special. We've all got a vision, and our mind is on that natty. We’re going to get that natty.

“Teams that make it all the way are known for having great playmakers. Not just one.”

'I just want to be different'

Along the way, Emery has come across his own definition of "humble." His centers less on not being self-righteous because of one's accomplishments and more on recognizing those accomplishments are nowhere near finished.

But when he’s done, he says, he expects his body of work to scream.

“I want the whole world to be about me. That’s my concept,” he said.

“It’s just the beginning,” John Sr. said.

Unbeknownst to his son, the elder Emery saw the future LSU tailback grinding in the gym as a sophomore, and he couldn’t help himself.

Forget letting his son go out on his own and earn his keep. Someone needed to know.

“I called my guys back at Tennessee. I saw them work back in the day and develop, and I said, ‘Y’all have got to check my son out. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,’ ” he said. “I didn’t tell him that, but I knew this day would come as long as he continued to apply himself.”

Emery thinks back to the finale of his junior season, a 22-14 loss to Barbe in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, and it’s one that brings a rare smile to his face. He was sidelined for more than a month but returned to rush for 116 yards and a score.

The Buccaneers forced the returning starter to beat them, packing eight or sometimes nine men in the box. His results from clawing for every inch was the moment he says he knew he could make it at the next level.

“I just kept making something out of nothing,” he said. “I knew I was different.”

Eight members of Emery’s family made the trip to Baton Rouge for his official visit last weekend, and Saturday night, they stood at the top of Tiger Stadium, the rest of the stands ghost-town-empty, and flashed the LSU “L” for a photo.

In a matter of months, more than 100,000 fans will pour into Baton Rouge to see Emery’s first start in a purple and gold uniform.

That Saturday, his goals will rest not on replicating anything that’s been done before.

It’ll mark the start of his Heisman campaign, his attempt to be the first Tiger since 1959 to take home college football’s most prestigious individual honor. He would be just the second non-quarterback winner since 2006, but more importantly, he’d be the first John Emery. Once he takes the field in August, he hopes fans standing at the top of Tiger Stadium can see his greatness without a pair of binoculars.

“I just want to be different, man,” he said. “I want to be the guy during games that makes them say, ‘Dang, who is that No. 4?’ I want to be the guy that’s remembered. I feel like the last two years, they didn’t have those guys to be remembered.

“I’m going to go in and do what I do best.”