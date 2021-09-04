We did it. We made it. We’re here.
The long summer has ended, and here at home, we've got a lot of work to do. But for now, for today, we've got college football. We've got LSU and UCLA, along with a full schedule of college football on a Saturday afternoon.
Ed Orgeron begins what figures to be a pivotal year for his program, having followed the best-of-all-time 2019 season with a 5-5 clunker, marred by sloppy defense, injuries and COVID-19 complications. He needs a bounceback, and he'll try to get off to a good start in a place he knows well: Southern California.
But the game, of course, was only part of the story this week.
Happy Saturday.