No. 11 LSU Tigers
Record: 43-17 overall; 13-5 away
ON THE TIGERS: LSU would love to start another Women’s College World Series run after having a three-year streak in Oklahoma City interrupted by Florida State last year. The Tigers seemed to re-energize in last week’s regional, popping out four home runs and coming up with big hits when they needed them most. One final push into another WCWS would be a fine way for seven seniors to go out. But it’s the improving pitching staff that has to come through. LSU pitchers allowed only 10 runs in four games in the regional.
HITTER TO WATCH: AMANDA SANCHEZ. No one needed a hit last weekend more than Sanchez, the senior transfer who slammed her ninth homer of the season in the championship game. It was her first hit in 12 regional at-bats for the former Missouri star whose batting average has fallen from .470 to .364 over 16 games while in an 8-for-56 slump.
PITCHER TO WATCH: MARIBETH GORSUCH. Gorsuch saved her best performances for the postseason, including a two-hit shutout and the victory in the championship game. She seems to have corralled her control problems and gives the Tigers the most veteran presence in the circle.
NUMBERS TO KNOW: LSU is 12-1 in regional and super regional elimination games dating to 2015.
No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record: 44-12; 13-1 home
ON THE GOPHERS: No small ball here. Minnesota has slammed 70 homers and 164 extra-base hits with a only 41 stolen bases and 41 sacrifice bunts. They had five runs in their first two regional games but exploded for eight in the championship game victory. The Gophers are a newcomer to super regional action, hosting their first super regional and appearing in only their second in school history, the first in 2014.
HITTER TO WATCH: MAKENNA PARTAIN. This leadoff hitter starts the engine for the Gophers offense with a .408 batting average, .505 on-base percentage and a gaudy .632 slugging percentage. She’s hit five homers and knocked in 33 runs from the top of the order.
PITCHER TO WATCH. AMBER FISER. She’s one of the most dominant pitchers in the nation with a 29-7 record and a 1.18 ERA. The unanimous Big 10 pitcher of the year, her 328 strikeouts in 236⅓ innings are fourth most in the country.
NUMBERS TO KNOW: Pitching and hitting isn’t all the Gophers do. Their .978 team fielding percentage is No. 7 in the nation.