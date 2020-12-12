LSU starting linebacker Micah Baskerville did not play Saturday night against Florida and did not make the trip with the team to Gainesville, Florida, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate.
The 6-foot-1, 231-pound junior has been a key piece in LSU’s defense since stepping into the starting lineup against South Carolina. He is LSU’s fourth-leading tackler with 44 total tackles and 2½ tackles for loss.
Baskerville had started in place of Damone Clark, who started in LSU’s first four games of the season, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron has spoken highly of Baskerville’s performance this season.
“You know, he was able to key and diagnose,” Orgeron said after LSU’s 27-24 win at Arkansas, “Micah was the 5A Player of the Year at Evangel High School. That’s why I recruited him. Excellent player in high school. When he first came here, was having a good year. As a freshman, showed us that he can key and diagnose. He fits in well in (defensive coordinator Bo) Pelini’s scheme. He gets to the football. He’s a tremendous young man.”
LSU also played the game without All-American sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Stingley dressed out and went through pre-game warmups but could not go because of a quadriceps injury, according to the ESPN broadcast.
Stingley’s absence became more significant when backup cornerback CorDale Flott was ejected in the first quarter for targeting. On the same play, LSU’s other starting quarterback, freshman Eli Ricks, was injured and left the game for several plays. Ricks returned in the second quarter.
Ricks’ pick-six
Ricks grabbed his fourth interception of the season and turned it into his second pick-six with a 68-yard return in the second quarter. Ricks, also for the second time, did some showboating just before scoring. He turned to face pursuing quarterback Kyle Trask with a semi-taunt just before crossing the goal. Just before scoring on a 45-yard pick-six against South Carolina earlier this season, Ricks flashed a two-fingered deuce sign. Ricks tied Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph for the SEC interception lead.
Trick pick
LSU intercepted Trask twice in the first half, the second coming on a double deflection to sophomore Jay Ward. On a pass near the goal line and sideline, Florida receiver Kadarius Toney reached back and tipped the ball as he fell out of bounds. The ball bounced off LSU defensive back Dwight McGlothern’s helmet just before he stepped out of bounds. The ball went right to Ward, laying across the sideline. Ward got up quickly to his knees and kept them in bounds for his first career interception.
Remember December
Saturday was only the second time LSU and Florida played each other in December in 67 meetings, both because the original game was postponed. The Tigers and Gators met on Dec. 5, 1964, in Tiger Stadium with Florida posting a 20-6 victory. The game was moved from Oct. 3 because of Hurricane Hilda.
This year’s game was scheduled for Oct. 17 but was moved to Oct. 10 when the SEC revamped its format because of the pandemic. The Oct. 10 meeting was postponed for COVID-19 issues.
Late starts
Saturday night’s game was the latest regular-season contest for LSU since 1934, just a year after the school became a charter member of the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers claimed a 14-13 victory over Oregon on Dec. 15, 1934, in Tiger Stadium.
Lagniappe
Freshman defensive tackle Jacquelin Roy got his first career sack, dropping Trask in the second quarter and freshman running back Tre Bradford scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Max Johnson in the fourth quarter. ... Injuries forced the offensive line to shuffle around in the second half. Right guard Chasen Hines was injured on LSU’s first drive of the second half and replaced by Cameron Wire. On the next drive, right tackle Austin Deculus went down and Wire moved to his spot with freshman Marlon Martinez, a Florida native, moving in at right guard. Deculus returned later in the quarter. LSU also lost its top two running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery to injuries during the first half.
Scott Rabalais and Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.