LSU's 2022 recruiting class will start putting pen to paper Wednesday morning when the early signing period begins.
While most recruits will make their decisions Wednesday, they have until Friday to formally sign their letters of intent. Those who don't sign during the early period will wait until Feb. 2, the start of the traditional signing period.
This is, of course, a time of transition for the LSU football program. Coach Brian Kelly agreed to take over two weeks ago. Interim coach Brad Davis will lead the Tigers into their Jan. 4 bowl, then stay on staff as offensive line coach. And Kelly still has six position coaches to hire (or retain).
With all that in mind, LSU's recruiting haul in December will likely be smaller than usual. The Tigers are expected to sign around 12 players during the early signing period.
LSU's recruiting haul during the early signing period:
LSU TARGETS
COMMITMENTS/EXPECTED TO SIGN

- Will Campbell - 5-star offensive lineman from Monroe.
- Walker Howard - 5-star quarterback from Lafayette.
- Latterance Welch - 4-star cornerback from Lafayette.
- Emery Jones - 4-star offensive lineman from Baton Rouge.
- DeMario Tolan - 4-star linebacker from Orlando, Florida.
- Landon Ibieta - 3-star wide receiver from Mandeville.
- Tygee Hill - 3-star defensive lineman from New Orleans.
- Mason Taylor - 3-star tight end from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Bo Bordelon - 3-star offensive lineman from New Orleans.
- Fitzgerald West - 3-star defensive lineman from Lafayette.
- Nathan Dibert - 2-star kicker from Hartland, Michigan.
NOTE: Names will likely be added to the recruiting class that are not on the list above. Check back throughout the day Wednesday for updates.