BR.tulanelsu.031622 HS 354.JPG

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (13) watches as LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14) throws to first base for the out against Tulane, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU (15-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) vs. Florida (16-5, 2-1) 

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Florida Ballpark at McKethan Field

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is No. 13.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Florida — Brandon Sproat (RH)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Offensively, Florida is third in the SEC in hits and fifth in batting average. Because the Tigers used Ty Floyd in relief during the final inning Wednesday night, does that mean a new face will get the start from the mound on Saturday or will Floyd be recovered enough to get the start? LSU coach Jay Johnson has spoken highly of Grant Taylor's four-inning effort against Texas A&M on Sunday, when he allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one. Taylor started once before against Baylor on March 6, tossing two innings, allowing an earned run, two hits, walking one and striking out another. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter