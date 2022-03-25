WHO: LSU (15-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) vs. Florida (16-5, 2-1)
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Florida Ballpark at McKethan Field
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is No. 13.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Florida — Brandon Sproat (RH)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Offensively, Florida is third in the SEC in hits and fifth in batting average. Because the Tigers used Ty Floyd in relief during the final inning Wednesday night, does that mean a new face will get the start from the mound on Saturday or will Floyd be recovered enough to get the start? LSU coach Jay Johnson has spoken highly of Grant Taylor's four-inning effort against Texas A&M on Sunday, when he allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one. Taylor started once before against Baylor on March 6, tossing two innings, allowing an earned run, two hits, walking one and striking out another.