LSU right-hander Blake Money

LSU right-hander Blake Money delivers to the plate during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.

 Provided photo by Austin Perryman/Mississippi State

WHO: Missouri (22-12, 5-10) at LSU (24-12, 7-8)

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TELEVISION: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Blake Money (2-3, 4.78 ERA); Missouri — LHP Tony Neubeck (3-1, 4.46 ERA)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU is hoping to clinch its first home SEC series over the Missouri Tigers, but to do that, it must clean up its defense. LSU leads the SEC with 51 errors and has the lowest fielding percentage .959. 

