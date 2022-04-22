WHO: Missouri (22-12, 5-10) at LSU (24-12, 7-8)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TELEVISION: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Blake Money (2-3, 4.78 ERA); Missouri — LHP Tony Neubeck (3-1, 4.46 ERA)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU is hoping to clinch its first home SEC series over the Missouri Tigers, but to do that, it must clean up its defense. LSU leads the SEC with 51 errors and has the lowest fielding percentage .959.