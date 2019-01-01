LSU's star safety Grant Delpit was ejected for targeting in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF; he was not a fan of the decision.

The play happened in the first half when a UCF reciever caught a pass, then turned in the direction of Delpit as the safety came in to make a tackle. Their helmets collided and Delpit was ejected after targeting was called, then upheld after a replay review.

"Impossible," Delpit tweeted in reacting to a video showing the play, "this is not football anymore."

LSU cornerback Terrence Alexander ejected from Fiesta Bowl for punching UCF player LSU cornerback Terrence Alexander was ejected in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl for throwing a punch at a UCF player.

UCF defensive back Kyle Gibson was also ejected in the first half for targeting after a hit on LSU cornerback Joe Burrow. LSU cornerback Terrence Alexander had been ejected earlier in the game for throwing a punch.

The two ejections left LSU in a precarious situation in the secondary, as they were already playing without star cornerback Greedy Williams who is preparing for the NFL draft. Fellow starter Kristian Fulton was inactive due to injury, and cornerback Kelvin Joseph was suspended.

Targeting penalties have come under heavy scrutiny this season, most notably a penalty that was upheld against LSU's star linebacker Devin White earlier this season.

The penalty, which caused White to miss the first half against Alabama, spurred a campaign to "Free Devin White" that led to billboards being put up near the SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama.

