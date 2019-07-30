Sophomore pitcher Jaden Hill spent the summer on LSU's campus, working out as he rested his elbow.

Listed at 217 pounds on the roster last season, Hill now weighs 225 pounds, coach Paul Mainieri said on Tuesday. LSU hopes the additional strength will stabilize Hill’s elbow.

“Man, does this guy look good,” Mainieri said. “He has developed his body into a man.”

+4 Reunited at dream school LSU, Cade and Braden Doughty aim for baseball national title Cade and Braden Doughty have played baseball together their entire lives. After Cade passed on professional baseball, they are reunited at LSU.

Hill, a right-hander, earned a spot in LSU's opening weekend rotation last season. He allowed two runs over 10 innings before he strained his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). Hill did not pitch again.

Though LSU hoped to use Hill in the postseason, he felt discomfort before a simulated game. LSU shut him down, and Hill had surgery to remove a screw from a plate in his collarbone, an injury he sustained playing high school football. The procedure did not relate to Hill's elbow.

Hill will begin his fall throwing program on Aug. 11, one week after the rest of LSU’s staff.

LSU baseball creating 'pitching lab' for injury prevention and player development LSU plans to convert one of its batting cages into a pitching lab before the start of fall practice in late September.

Mainieri likes the preseason outlook of LSU's pitching staff, especially if Hill can reach his potential.

“We're hoping all that additional strength is going to give his elbow good stability,” Mainieri said, “and that he's going to be ready to go.”

AJ Labas touches 90 mph

After he missed the entire 2019 season, sophomore pitcher AJ Labas rehabbed and took classes over the summer.

Labas, who underwent shoulder surgery in late January, threw a rehab bullpen on Monday. He threw about 40 pitches with consistent command, sometimes touching 90 mph.

+4 Reunited at dream school LSU, Cade and Braden Doughty aim for baseball national title Cade and Braden Doughty have played baseball together their entire lives. After Cade passed on professional baseball, they are reunited at LSU.

Labas made 10 starts his freshman year, going 6-2 with a 3.48 ERA, including a complete game shutout.

Though Labas has made progress in his recovery, Mainieri did not think injured pitchers Nick Storz or Easton McMurray had thrown over the summer. LSU believed the rest of its pitching staff is ready for fall practice.