THIBODAUX — Early Thursday morning, Myles Brennan hopped on the road for a drive to the Nicholls State campus for the annual Manning Passing Academy. Brennan, one of the 45 college quarterbacks working as counselors at the camp, was greeted with a surprise when he arrived at his room.

His roommates were Sean Clifford, Penn State’s signal caller, and Max Johnson, the favorite to lead Texas A&M’s offense in the fall.

Yes, that Max Johnson.

The quarterback who played with Brennan at LSU for two years. The one who began his freshman season two spots behind Brennan on the depth chart. The one who supplanted the backup, TJ Finley, for the last two games of that year after Brennan was injured in the third game of the season. The passer who then competed with Brennan for the starting LSU gig the next year and won by default after Brennan broke his arm in a fishing accident.

That Max Johnson, whose presence at LSU forced Brennan into the transfer portal, and later, whose own transfer opened the door for Brennan to return to Baton Rouge for a sixth season and compete for the starting job one final time.

Brennan and Johnson once shared a quarterback room. Now they share a Nicholls dorm room for a weekend, confined to a tight space by a twist of fate.

Anything to talk about?

“It’s been good,” Brennan said with a smile. “We’ve been able to share a bunch of funny stories and just catching up on how he’s doing and how I’m doing. I’m glad that we’re rooming together.”

'I'm a fighter': LSU QB Myles Brennan not shying away from competition in last year

Friday afternoon, the camp granted Brennan, Johnson and the other college quarterbacks a reprieve from the heat in a room underneath John L. Guidry stadium. The two passers sat 10 feet across from each other, backs against opposite walls of the long, air-conditioned room. Most of the cameras and reporters flocked to Brennan — the local arm — as soon as he sat down. A much smaller gathering approached Johnson.

Brennan was asked what he would have said, roughly six months ago, if he were told where he and Johnson would be today.

“No way,” he said, shaking his head. “I would’ve been like, ‘You’re crazy.’ It’s just a crazy world. A crazy sport. A crazy industry. Things can happen instantly.”

That fact is truer for no one, perhaps, than Johnson. Three weeks after he defeated Texas A&M by dropping the game-winning, 45-yard touchdown pass into the hands of Jaray Jenkins, he decided he’d move to College Station to play for those same Aggies. It didn’t take long, he said, for someone from Aggieland to broach the subject of that game, final drive and throw to the end zone.

“I guess the first day,” he said. “I earned their respect that way. I think I just bonded with those guys really well. It hasn’t been weird at all, talking about those guys in that situation. It’s all love now. All respect.”

Johnson said he chose Texas A&M to learn from coach Jimbo Fisher, who knows how to develop a quarterback. His pro-style offense, through which quarterbacks take snaps from both the shotgun and under center, attracted Johnson. So did the team’s defense and its top-ranked recruiting class.

“It was a business decision for me,” Johnson said. “That’s really all I got to say about it. I love those guys at LSU, but it was just the right fit for me to move on and go to Texas A&M.”

In a way, Johnson is traveling back in time this summer. Like three years ago, he lives in a new town. He’s meeting new coaches and teammates. He is learning a new scheme. And once again, he’s spending time with Brennan.

The two quarterbacks' careers are intertwined, and their paths have crossed yet again. But it won’t be the last time: LSU travels to College Station to play Johnson’s Aggies on Nov. 26.

“Starting over,” Johnson said. “It felt like I was a freshman again.”