In one of Luis Garcia’s most prized pictures, the former LSU third baseman stands behind a pile of his teammates. He has triumphantly raised his arms, and his head tilts back as he screams. Holding his hat in one hand, Garcia celebrates the 1991 national championship.
The photo sits framed inside his mother’s house, forever freezing one of the greatest moments of his life. Garcia keeps a copy readily available on his phone, but he hasn’t displayed the photo in his own home yet. He doesn’t want to draw much attention to himself.
“Maybe one day,” Garcia said. “I'd like to show it to my kids when they're old enough.”
Thirty years have passed since the picture was taken. On that day — June 8, 1991 — LSU baseball won its first national championship with a 6-3 win over Wichita State.
To the players and coaches on that team, the title feels as relevant and special as ever. After four College World Series appearances under coach Skip Bertman, LSU broke through. It then won four more championships over the next decade, establishing itself as one of the premier college baseball programs in the country.
Now, during the same year LSU celebrated the 30th anniversary of that first title, it entered a new phase of the program last week. For just the third time since Bertman’s first season in 1984, LSU hired a new baseball coach in Jay Johnson. Part of the pull Johnson felt from LSU came as a result of what the school accomplished during that run, one that started with the 1991 team.
“Once the '91 team did it, that set the standard for every team that ever followed,” said Dan Canevari, a graduate assistant at the time, “because you were supposed to win the national championship or it didn't matter.”
The 1991 team entered the season with high expectations. Many of its players had experienced the College World Series twice before. They understood Bertman’s methods. They had balance in the lineup and depth on the mound. They believed they had the talent to capture a title.
Despite a record well above .500, junior pitcher Chad Ogea said “we weren't playing up to our potential” early in the season. Some players were thinking about the Major League Baseball draft. So after LSU got swept at Kentucky in late April, Bertman held a team meeting.
“‘You think you guys are a bunch of prima donnas,’” Ogea remembered Bertman saying. “‘They ranked you No. 1, but you're nothing but a bunch of blue collar workers.'”
LSU won eight of its next 11 games to finish the regular season. Though the Tigers lost the Southeastern Conference tournament, they swept their NCAA regional to reach the College World Series. Unsatisfied with playing there but not winning a championship the last two years, the players viewed the trip as business.
Once the team arrived at the Embassy Suites, Garcia opened the drapes to look at the pool in the middle of the hotel. As a freshman in 1989, he had to carry Bertman’s bags up to the room, and Bertman had asked him to look at how many players were in the pool. Garcia counted eight or nine.
“‘Ooo, that's a problem,’” Garcia remembered Bertman saying. “‘See, these guys are just happy to be here.'”
The next year, Garcia noted less than a handful of players in the pool. In 1991, no one was in the water.
During LSU’s four games, it set College World Series records at the time for most runs per game (12), slugging percentage (.603) and fielding percentage (.993). It won two games by double digits. Its closest margin of victory was three runs in the final against Wichita State.
The championship delivered LSU its most exciting athletic moment in decades. Not since the 1958 football team had one of its major sports won a national championship. The baseball team had given the entire fanbase pride, and as it continued to win over the years, the sports’ popularity grew. Attendance swelled. LSU built a new stadium. It invested further in the program.
“It set up everything,” said Canevari, who later became a full-time assistant coach with Bertman. “The first championship shows you that you can do this. Up until then, there's always a little self doubt.”
As the baseball program continued to win, the players on the 1991 team watched with pride. Some of them helped capture more championships. Others moved into professional careers, both in baseball and other fields.
Eventually, age prevented them from competitively playing the sport. Ogea started a landscaping company. Canevari coached other schools in the area before accepting a position with the Tiger Athletic Foundation. Players started families and watched grandchildren be born. They communicate through group texts.
“Everybody's dormant for a while until everybody says something and then everybody comes out of the woodwork,” Ogea said. “I guess that lets us know we're all still here.”
Over the last month, they texted and called one another, trying to find information about the new baseball coach. Many of them wanted LSU to hire Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, a former LSU catcher and assistant coach. They still feel invested in the program they helped create. They hope Johnson can replicate Bertman’s success.
Now 51, Garcia played minor league baseball for five years. He eventually settled back home in Miami, where he runs a business with fishing boats and restaurants once owned by his father. He still remembers putting on his socks before the championship game and visiting the White House a month later.
“It feels every bit 30 years ago because my knees don't feel great,” Garcia said as he walked out of the gym last week. “I tried playing catch with a friend not too long ago. I threw fine. The next day, I couldn't raise my right arm above my shoulder.”
Maybe he should have stretched more, he said. Perhaps he needed to ice his shoulder more often after games. But Garcia doesn’t want sympathy. He understands aches come with getting older.
Besides, the games and practices that created those pains also gave him some of his fondest memories. He wouldn’t have the picture without them.