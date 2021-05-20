The controversy, frustration and unrelenting rain of the weather-canceled NCAA Baton Rouge regional is behind the LSU women’s golf team.

Now the Tigers are where they were always likely to be anyway: set to tee off in the NCAA Championships, in pursuit of the program’s first national championship.

The stroke play portion of the championships begins Friday with 24 teams and 12 individual medalists teeing it up at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. After four rounds, the NCAA individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to the match play portion of the event.

LSU is the No. 4 national seed after a stellar season in which the Tigers won their own LSU Tiger Golf Classic at the U-Club, set a record in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship and had four team runner-up finishes.

LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama advance from the Baton Rouge regional last week after the entire 54-hole tournament was canceled by heavy rain. NCAA women’s golf committee member Brad Hurlbut, who was in charge of the regional, touched off a firestorm of criticism by calling the U-Club course “playable, but not at a championship level” on the final day. The six teams plus the top three individuals whose teams didn’t advance moved forward on seeding.

Lindblad makes ANNIKA final 10

Ingrid Lindblad leads the Tigers into the championships. The Swedish sophomore is the No. 3-ranked women’s amateur in the world and the No. 2 women’s collegiate player, according to Golfweek.com.

Lindblad is also one of 10 on the final watch list for The ANNIKA Award, given annually to the nation’s best collegiate player. She was one of three finalists for the award in 2020.

A third-place finisher in April’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Lindblad has two wins and has finished in the top 10 of all nine of LSU’s tournaments. She’s on place to break her own single-season school scoring record with a 70.26 average.

Joining Lindblad for LSU are sophomore Latanna Stone, senior Kendall Griffin, freshman Carla Tejedo Mullet and junior Alden Wallace.

Also competing in Scottsdale is Ole Miss senior Julia Johnson from St. Gabriel. The Rebels are the No. 5 seed, and Johnson is the No. 10-ranked individual player according to Golfweek.

Runion coach of year candidate

LSU coach Garrett Runion is one of 20 candidates for the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I Coach of the Year award.

The award will be presented Monday after conclusion of the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championships.

The Tigers are in the NCAA Championships for the first time in Runion’s three-year tenure. Runion played for LSU from 2003-08 and was an assistant on the men’s team from 2012-18.

Let Them Play under way

Turns out, the golfers who were denied a chance to play even one stroke in the canceled NCAA Baton Rouge regional weren’t done after all.

The folks behind the website BarstoolSports.com were sympathetic to the plight of the 12 teams and unattached players who were left behind. So, they hastily put together a tournament called the Let Them Play Classic on Thursday and Friday in Chandler, Arizona, about 35 miles south of where the NCAA championships will be played.

Forty-seven players representing 13 teams are taking part in the tournament, a field that includes Mississippi State sophomore and U.S. Women’s Open qualifier Abbey Daniel of Covington.