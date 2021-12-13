The LSU women’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 22 in The Associated Press rankings released Monday.
The Tigers (7-1) cracked the Top 25 poll last week at No. 24 for the first time in two years and rose after Sunday’s 96-55 victory against Texas Southern. Coming off a 10-day break, LSU set season highs in points and shooting percentage (62.1) in the team’s sixth consecutive victory.
The Tigers were one of six Southeastern Conference teams ranked along with No. 1 South Carolina, Tennessee (7), Georgia (17), Kentucky (19) and Texas A&M, which fell five spots to No. 23.
LSU received five voting points in the coaches’ poll last week.
The new ranking is set to be released Tuesday. The Tigers have home games Wednesday game against Alcorn State and Saturday against UNO before playing Clemson and Texas Tech in the West Palm Beach Classic next Monday and Tuesday, respectively.