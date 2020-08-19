Two former LSU students claim they were raped by former NFL player Derrius Guice when he was a freshman at the university in 2016, according to a report by USA Today.

The report comes less than two weeks after Guice was arrested on domestic violence charges, prompting the Washington Football Team to release him.

USA Today reports their investigation found the women's allegations were shared with two LSU coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse, but the university failed to investigate, the report said.

Guice's attorney Peter D. Greenspun denied the allegations in a statement to USA Today.

"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU," Greenspun said in his statement.

Guice's attorney also questioned the timing of USA Today's investigation as the former Tiger running back was arrested twelve days before the news outlet's release of the story.

"To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later," Greenspun said.

USA Today says the women did not report either incident to law enforcement, which is common among sexual assault victims. LSUPD nor BRPD have any records of them.

Guice was arrested on Aug. 7 on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Court documents show he strangled his girlfriend until she passed out in one of three separate attacks.

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. The Louisiana native tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason and didn't make his pro debut until 2019.

Guice played in just five games last season after injuring his his right knee and then his left knee again. He was expected to be a part of Washington's backfield and was signed through the 2021 season as part of his rookie contract.

