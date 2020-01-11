The Southeastern Conference branded itself with the slogan “It Just Means More.”
But for one group of Clemson Tigers fans, the phrase is more applicable for the Atlantic Coast Conference side entering the CFP championship game.
“The consequences of losing are substantially higher,” said Ross Holladay, New Orleans chapter president of the Clemson alumni association. “Normally, you can kind of shake off a championship loss and say, 'Hey, it was a great season and we had a lot of fun and the best team won,’ kind of stuff. But to me and our New Orleans club, playing LSU is like the biggest rivalry game on the biggest stage. If we lose we now, we’ll hear about this one for a long time.”
“They won’t forget who they beat and when they beat them, and those of us wearing the wrong color next to the purple.”
So yes, there are citizens of New Orleans pulling for the “other” Tigers this weekend. And for them, more than just a championship is at stake.
For the group you can find just about every Saturday in the back room at Fat Harry’s on St. Charles Avenue, there are monumental bragging rights on the line.
“It’s the best and worst,” said Miles Thomas, a New Orleans maritime attorney and member of Clemson’s alumni board. “It’s the first and last team I’d ever want to play in this thing.”
And they’re not alone.
What started out as a happenstance meeting between Holladay and Thomas in 2007 has turned into a meaningful ritual for a large group of more than 100 friends who bond over Clemson and college football throughout the fall.
And this week, they find themselves adapting to a new role. An enemy in their own city.
Thomas said he’s spent the week slyly decorating co-workers’ offices with orange tiger paw stickers and wearing his Clemson gear around town, feeling the buzz of a title game steps from his downtown desk, while also recognizing what it means to be the team trying to prevent LSU from winning a championship.
“Coming head-to-head like this with LSU has been kind of shocking,” Thomas said. “I mean 90 percent of my clients are crazy LSU fans, so when we beat Ohio State, my wife said for the sake of our family she was going to break my phone. She said it was best to put me in a corner and make me be quiet, because she knows how this could go.
“Thankfully it’s not coming to that, but for our group that’s this little orange outpost for anyone Clemson to come through, it’s a bit funny to suddenly become the enemy.”
More than anything though, the local Clemson alumni say they’re happy to get this opportunity to see their team play for the title in their town, showing off their city to their South Carolina brethren, even if playing LSU complicates matters a bit. The most obvious difficulty is in finding tickets, which have become precious, expensive commodities.
So unlike the 2017 Sugar Bowl against Alabama when nearly all of them attended, this time requires a different approach.
With so much activity in town, they’re fanning out the locations this week, expanding beyond Uptown to accommodate an influx of orange. While Thomas said some bars declined the chance to host the group, worried about turning off the hordes of LSU fans by hosting a Clemson faction, they’re planning to hold simultaneous events in the 500 block of Bourbon Street and at the Rusty Nail in the Warehouse District in addition to their Fat Harry’s home.
Holladay said he’s received ample interest from Clemson fans for all three venues.
“There’s a lot of Clemson folks who are coming down here without tickets just to be in New Orleans and be a part of the fanfare,” Thomas said. “So we want to make sure those people have a place to watch too, so we are making it a bit easier for them. Really, I just want them to enjoy New Orleans and show them why I love living here.”
For a group that started as just two guys watching a mostly anonymous ACC team in a corner of Cooter Browns, to becoming a part of the national championship conversation, it’s been a long, strange trip for Holladay, Thomas and the group of friends they’ve gathered over the years.
Now, they’re just hoping they don’t have the spotlight turned against them.
“I don’t want to hear about this for the whole offseason and presumably the next five years,” Holladay said. “It’s fun to play your friends. And it’s fun to see Louisiana teams have success, but I would’ve preferred to play anyone but LSU. But honestly, that’s mostly because I think LSU is the best team besides us.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun to see it all happen here. Either way, it’s going to be a weekend to remember.”